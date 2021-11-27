Storm Arwen LIVE: Updates from across the North East as wild weather batters region
Weather warnings remain in place across the North East region following the arrival of Storm Arwen.
Roads are closed, events have been cancelled and some public transport services are suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which battered the region overnight between Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind is now in force until 6pm.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 10:32
- Events cancelled across the North East as storm hits region
- Property damaged and trees down after high winds
- Metro services suspended and roads closed
⚽️ England v Austria still going ahead
Today’s Lionesses game at the Stadium of Light will kick off at 12.30pm as planned.
Damage in Northumberland
Full story: Tyne and Wear Metro services suspended
Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, confirmed that all services across the system remain suspended on Saturday morning (November 27) as work is carried out following Storm Arwen.
A damaged tree in Sea Road, Fulwell
❗️ Rainton Winter Wonderland - CLOSED until later today
❗️ The Bridges multi-storey carpark - CLOSED
Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, on Saturday morning
‘We’ll be here if you need us'
A message from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service following a busy night across the region.
Damage in Blandford Street, Sunderland
Planning to watch the Lionesses at the Stadium of Light today?
England Women play Austria at the Stadium of Light today in a World Cup Qualifier, with the game due to kick off at 12.30pm. The Tyne and Wear Metro is currently suspended, but tickets are being accepted across local bus services.
Here’s an update from the Stadium of Light and from Nexus.