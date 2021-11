The wild weather saw the opening of Sunderland’s ice rink at Keel Square cancelled on Saturday (November 27) while services across the entire Tyne and Wear Metro network remain suspended for the rest of today.

Met Office forecasters issued a rare Red weather warning on Friday, with a separate Yellow warning for wind remaining in place on Saturday.

Here are some pictures showing the impact of the storm across Sunderland and the surrounding areas.

1. Chester Road Damage to a property in Chester Road, Sunderland. Picture: Steve Scott. Photo: Steve Scott Photo Sales

2. Station Road The scene in Station Road, Fulwell, earlier on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Mount Road A tree on the ground in Mount Road. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Thornholme Road A closure in Thornholme Road due to a damaged tree. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales