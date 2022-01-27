Quick-thinking PCs hailed as heroes after saving Sunderland baby’s life

Two-week-old Lenny-Lee began to choke while mum Arleen Avery was out shopping in the Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland.

Desperate for help, a terrified Arleen immediately flagged down patrolling PCs Andy Hutchinson and Lee Fenwick as her little boy battled for his life.

The officers – with a combined 32 years’ of experience with Northumbria Police – immediately whisked mum and child to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department under blue light escort.

Now, with Lenny-Lee safe and sound, the pair have been reunited with him and thankful and mum Arleen at their Wearside home.

Arleen, 31, said she had been in ‘total shock’ when her son was taken ill so suddenly.

“Lenny-Lee was foaming at the mouth and it was just sheer panic. I couldn’t believe what was happening,” she said.

“Honestly, I can’t remember much about it – it’s all a blur. But thank goodness these two officers were on hand to help. I can’t thank them enough for saving my son’s life.

Lenny-Lee is now recovering at home

“If they weren’t there, goodness knows what might have happened. They got us to hospital so quickly – it’s amazing, really. As a family, we owe them so much.”

After spending a night in hospital, Lenny-Lee was able to return home the next day and is now thankfully on the mend.

And the youngster was given reminder of his lucky escape by PCs Hutchinson and Fenwick in the form of a special police teddy bear to cuddle as a reward for being so brave.

(from left) PC Andy Hutchinson, mum Arleen Avery, baby Lenny-Lee & PC Lee Fenwick

PC Hutchinson said the incident had been one of the most testing of his career: “We were on patrol in the city centre when Arleen ran over and said her two-week-old son was choking,” he said.

“He looked in a bad way so we knew we had to act quickly. Thankfully, everything worked out fine and he was OK – that’s the main thing.

“I’ve seen a lot of things as a police officer and not much phases me – but this certainly put that to the test. I’m just so pleased that Lenny-Lee is safe and well.

“As police officers, we are there to help – to protect the public, whatever the age. You come to work every day hoping to make a difference and I think we certainly managed it that day. It’s a shift I will never forget.”

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, heaped praise on both PCs for their heroic life-saving intervention: “This was an incredibly difficult situation to be faced with – and both PCs had to make life-saving decisions under significant pressure and duress,” he said.

“There is little doubt that they saved Lenny-Lee’s life that day and they should be incredibly proud of themselves.

“I would like to personally thank both officers for their outstanding professionalism and determination – and am so pleased that this has ended in a positive outcome.”

