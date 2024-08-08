'Get tested, it might save your life' - Seaham campaigners speak up on prostate cancer
That’s the message from campaigners in Seaham who are stepping up awareness of prostate cancer. Employees from Marlborough Surgery and the Mental Health Alliance went on a walk through Seaham.
Men over 45 can get a blood test
Forty representatives let people know more about the symptoms of the illness and the support available from the Mental Health Alliance teams.
Two teams spoke to pedestrians and business owners, and told them that men over 45 years old could approach their own GP for a blood test. They also gave out leaflets with information on the cancer.
No symptoms in the early stages
Dr Rajiv Mansingh is lead doctor at Marlborough Surgery. He said: “In its early stages, prostate cancer may cause no symptoms, which is why it's essential that we encourage men to pro-actively request a PSA blood test from their GPs.
“The leaflet provided information about the illness and what the typical symptoms might be for some men and the actions that they should take.”
One in eight men could be affected
Dr Mansingh added: “Prostate Cancer will affect one in eight men, which is why Marlborough Surgery would like to encourage those men who are 45 years or over, particularly those who may have male blood relatives affected by the disease, to contact their GP for a simple blood test.
“As with all cancers, if it's caught early, it can be cured.
‘It might just save their life’
“Marlborough Surgery proactively carries out blood tests on all males with long term health conditions over 45 years old. This was an initiative that we introduced a couple of years ago and as a consequence have identified a number of patients with prostate cancer, who weren't even displaying symptoms.
“We would encourage all men who fit into the above category to take a first step and contact their GP. It might just save their life.”
