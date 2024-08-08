Scenes from the campaign in Seaham to raise awareness of prostate cancer. | other 3rd party

Get tested and it might just save your life.

That’s the message from campaigners in Seaham who are stepping up awareness of prostate cancer. Employees from Marlborough Surgery and the Mental Health Alliance went on a walk through Seaham.

A big turnout for the walk which raised awareness of prostate cancer. | other 3rd party

Men over 45 can get a blood test

Forty representatives let people know more about the symptoms of the illness and the support available from the Mental Health Alliance teams.

Two teams spoke to pedestrians and business owners, and told them that men over 45 years old could approach their own GP for a blood test. They also gave out leaflets with information on the cancer.

Spreading the message on the sea front. | other 3rd party

No symptoms in the early stages

Dr Rajiv Mansingh is lead doctor at Marlborough Surgery. He said: “In its early stages, prostate cancer may cause no symptoms, which is why it's essential that we encourage men to pro-actively request a PSA blood test from their GPs.

“The leaflet provided information about the illness and what the typical symptoms might be for some men and the actions that they should take.”

A well deserved break for these campaigners. | other 3rd party

One in eight men could be affected

Dr Mansingh added: “Prostate Cancer will affect one in eight men, which is why Marlborough Surgery would like to encourage those men who are 45 years or over, particularly those who may have male blood relatives affected by the disease, to contact their GP for a simple blood test.

“As with all cancers, if it's caught early, it can be cured.

Out in Seaham and spreading a very important message. | other 3rd party

‘It might just save their life’

“Marlborough Surgery proactively carries out blood tests on all males with long term health conditions over 45 years old. This was an initiative that we introduced a couple of years ago and as a consequence have identified a number of patients with prostate cancer, who weren't even displaying symptoms.

“We would encourage all men who fit into the above category to take a first step and contact their GP. It might just save their life.”