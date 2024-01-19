Gary and Mick will be presenting a cheque to representatives from the Urology Department at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Black Cats legend Gary Bennett is going to be joined by former SAFC centre forward Mick Harford to present a cheque for £1,000 to the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The money was raised by Gary and Mick following last month's walk to raise awareness of prostate cancer and funds to help tackle the disease.

They were joined by former SAFC and Liverpool forward David Hodgson and over 100 other participants who raised £3,024 to distribute to organisations helping to tackle the most common male cancer.

Walkers getting ready to set off from the Stadium of Light.

Gary was diagnosed with prostate cancer in Spring 2023, while fellow North East football legend Mick has also received treatment for the disease.

Speaking on the walk, Gary said: “This walk today is about raising money but more importantly raising awareness of the need for men over 50 to get tested - even if you don’t have the symptoms.

“The earlier you catch it the better opportunity you have to cure it.”

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett, David Hodgson and Mick Harford.

Mick added: "We decided to have this walk to raise awareness of prostate cancer. The people of Sunderland and the North East have been really supportive of my situation and we want to give something back and do what we can to help people in the region.

“We are here to raise money, but the money is not the most important thing - it’s about raising awareness of prostate cancer and getting the word out to men about the importance of getting checked out."

Mick and Gary will be handing over the cheque to Stuart McCracken (Clinical Director for Urology), Emma Scott (Directorate Manager of Urology) and Jeanette Maughan (Cancer Nurse Specialist) from the Urology Department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The walk was organised and inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Luton Town fan Ron Hedley, who is also battling prostate cancer and whose walks have so far raised more than £50,000

Ron's March was organised in partnership with Prostate Cancer UK and The Bob Willis Fund, with both charities also benefiting from the money raised.

Ron Hedley

Sunderland-born former England Test captain Bob died in 2019 having been diagnosed with prostate cancer three years earlier.

Just as important to Ron as raising vital funds is getting the message out to men to get tested.

He said: "The walk was fantastic and a brilliant effort by everyone. One SAFC fan who joined us on the walk has been in touch to thank us for making him aware.

"After taking part in the walk he went for a PSA test. His reading was high and he is now being sent for scans.

"This is what the walks are all about really. If even just one person goes and gets tested then that's brilliant.

"I'm looking forward to joining Mick and Gary to present the cheque."