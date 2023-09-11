Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland man faces lifelong treatment for prostate cancer.

But David Taylor, 69, feels 'incredibly lucky' because his GP's swift actions saved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I owe him a massive debt and the way I have been treated by the NHS has been wonderful," said the retired Civil Service risk assessor who lives in the Barnes area and whose story was shared by Prostate Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David with Sky TV presenter Jeff Stelling.

David's cancer fight began in early 2014 when he visited his doctor who ordered a blood sample. PSA is a blood test that measures the amount of prostate specific antigen in the blood.

He said: “I knew something was seriously wrong when he rang at 5.30pm a couple of nights later and asked me to call in to the surgery first thing the following day.

"He told me my PSA was 57, ordered another blood sample, examined me and made an appointment at my local hospital.”

Cancer was too advanced to operate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a week he'd had a biopsy which confirmed the bad news.

David Taylor has shared his own cancer journey story to raise awareness.

A couple of weeks later David had a bone scan and then an MRI. Fortunately they confirmed the cancer hadn't spread beyond the bed of his prostate but that it was too advanced to operate.

His consultant prescribed lifelong hormone treatment, Zoladex, and a course of radiotherapy.

David on the March For Men with some well-known faces.

“As I hadn’t had any obvious symptoms the news came as an enormous surprise, and we were all devastated as we are a really close-knit family."

20 doses of radiotherapy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had 20 doses of radiotherapy, including on his 61st birthday after which he ziplined to celebrate.

Following David’s radiotherapy his PSA came down to 0.003 and has stayed around those levels ever since.

The Zoladex injections did lead to side effects but David said: "As I knew they were keeping me alive I was obviously willing to put up with these side effects.

Signed off by his Macmillan nurse

“The problem I sometimes had when urinating hasn’t gone away, so it appears it was a fortunate coincidence for me and my cancer may well not have been diagnosed until too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know this is all too common and another reason why regular PSA checks should be much more readily available.”

Following six monthly checks with his Macmillan nurse, early in 2020, David was signed off by his Macmillan nurse to his GP with his last PSA reading 0.0007.

'It's vital that research continues into this horrible disease'

He said: “I was delighted, although I know there will always be a possibility that my treatment will stop working and I’ll need to seek an alternative, so it’s vitally important, for me and all men, that research continues into this horrible disease that is affecting more and more men."

The grandfather of three continued: “In spite of all that's happened I feel incredibly lucky to have had a GP who acted straight away and then had fantastic care and state of the art treatment. I'm now retired, enjoy travelling and my three grandchildren."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David has done two of Jeff Stelling's charity walks and is planning to take on March the Month, saying: "I’ll be doing 11,000 steps every day and have been getting in some practice recently."

SAFC star faced his own fight

Gary Bennett MBE who has urged men to get checked for prostate cancer.

Gary told the Echo: "I did not have any symptoms and that is something we are trying to make men aware of. I was lucky enough to get the diagnosis early."

More information about prostate cancer is available from the Prostate Cancer UK website.