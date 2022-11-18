In their recent outstanding Ofsted report, inspectors highlighted that “this is no ordinary school” and when it comes to Art this is certainly the case as children get to immerse themselves in the Arts and express their creative talents.

Children at the school benefit from a wide range of artistic activities and inspiration, including the display on the school’s yard of two Boeing 747 engine sculptures created by Turner Prize nominee and critically acclaimed artist Roger Hiorns, which were once displayed at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

This year has also seen the children perform productions including Oliver and Macbeth, the latter as part of the Shakespeare for Schools Festival.

Assistant headteacher Katrina Humphries said: “I’ve led the Arts at the school for 23 years, and we are beyond thrilled to have received this award. Despite the disruption of the pandemic, we are determined to ensure children have a creative and culturally enriched curriculum.

"It drives everything we do. We have strong links between Art and Science. Last year we ran a joint project around flight and this year we are looking at ‘wheels in motion’.

"The Arts enables children to express their creative side and is vital for their self-esteem and well-being. We are proud of our creativity and I really hope the school can become a cultural hub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulwell Junior School receives the Artsmark Platinum Award from Arts Council England. Jersey Ratcliffe, nine, and Theo Daniels, nine, with MP Julie Elliot and Mayor, Cllr Alison Smith.

The school held a celebratory assembly during which the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, presented the children with their Artsmark award.

Cllr Smith said: “I was delighted to be asked to come along and present the award. I think it’s essential the Arts are promoted in our city’s schools and the children get a real boost to their self-esteem and develop skills which they can take into their adult lives.”

The celebration was also attended by Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott who added: “I always love coming to Fulwell Junior School as they really bring out the best in children. A broad curriculum is really important and the Arts and Music have really developed in recent years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the celebration, pupils performed excerpts from their stage productions of Oliver and Macbeth, performed a Duvali dance routine, recited poetry and sang the school’s signature tune, Rolling on the River.

Fulwell Junior School pupils performing a dance routine as part of a celebratory assembly.

One of those on the stage was Year 5 pupil Betsy Jeny, nine, who recently appeared in a Santander advert with Ant and Dec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I loved performing and I really enjoy dancing and singing. You get so many opportunities to perform at this school and I’m really proud we’ve got this award.”

Laila Fae-Marshall, 11, added: “I would like to be an actor and at this school you get the chance to do the things you like. We performed Macbeth at the Northern Stage. I was the first person on stage, in front of 600 people.

"I’m extremely proud of this award.”