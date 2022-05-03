Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which inspectors described as “no ordinary school”, was deemed to be outstanding in all areas following its latest inspection.

The report described how the “corridors and classrooms buzz with excitement” and the “inspiration pupils receive on a daily basis” by the “first-class” education they receive.

Headteacher Peter Speck said: “I’m incredibly proud. We know what we’re doing is good but to get this recognition from Ofsted is fantastic. I’m particularly pleased the report recognised the high standards we have in English and Maths as well as the high expectations we place on behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Inspectors also recognised the school is a place where learning is fun and highlighted our innovative curriculum. I’m very fortunate to have an incredible team of staff and superb pupils whose attitude to learning is first-class and they’re a joy to educate.”

Lead inspector Graham Findlay was fulsome in his praise of the school’s curriculum, including provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

He stated: “The curriculum is highly ambitious and has breadth and balance. Teachers are experts in their craft. They spot opportunities to connect knowledge from across the curriculum during lessons. Pupils link what they’ve learned in different subjects.

Fulwell Junior School children and headteacher Peter Speck celebrate their outstanding Ofsted report.

“Teachers and teaching assistants provide excellent support for pupils with SEND. They’re helped to become independent learners. Pupils with autism spectrum disorder are particularly well supported because staff have been well trained to meet pupils’ needs."

Inspectors also commended the school’s leadership and holistic development of the children.

The report stated: “Leaders have a clear vision. They want pupils to appreciate important values and achieve well. Leaders have found the right balance between academic success and developing well-rounded citizens.

Fulwell Junior School headteacher Peter Speck is "incredibly proud" following the school's outstanding Ofsted report.

"As a result, pupils leave Year 6 more than ready for secondary school and life beyond.”

However it’s not just the school’s staff who are delighted with the judgement.

Matilda Smith, eight, said: “I spoke with the inspectors about my role on the School Council. I’m really proud the school has been judged outstanding. The best thing about the school is the teachers.”