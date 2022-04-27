Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rendition, which includes an 80s twist with music from Joy Division and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, is part of the Shakespeare for Schools Festival, an annual event to celebrate the Bard’s birthday on April 26.

The 26 Children have been rehearsing since January and tomorrow evening (April 28) will showcase their thespian talents to an audience of more than 500 people.

Year 6 pupil Ameilia Westray, 11, who plays Macbeth, said: “I’m really excited but also nervous to perform in-front of that many people. I enjoy playing the role but it’s also quite difficult as there’s a lot of old language.”

Classmate Poppy Meredith, 11, who plays one of the three witches, added: “We play snake witches which is really fun because of all the actions you get to do.

“This is the first Shakespeare story I’ve ever done but it’s been really interesting and I would like to learn about some of his other plays.

“I’m so excited about performing at the Northern Stage.”

A dark and bloody tale of murder and thirst for power, the honour of telling the story belongs to Year 6 pupil Michael Holmes.

Michael, 11, said: “I play the narrator and the most challenging thing is having to emphasise all the words with the letter T.

“I have to say something in every scene and I’m really excited about performing and grateful to all my teachers who’ve helped put the show together.

“This is the first Shakespeare story I’ve done. I would like to do more and to be an actor one day.”

Fulwell Junior School pupils are set to perform in-front of more than 500 people at the Northern Stage in Newcastle.

Children at the school had been due to perform at the previous two festivals but the events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Assistant headteacher Katrina Humphries, said: “It’s fantastic for the children to be able to perform in-front of a live audience after everything was cancelled due to Covid.

"They are beyond excited about performing at such a prestigious venue and in-front of so many people. We cover a Shakespeare play every year and they learn so much more through performing the story rather than just reading it off a page.”

Fulwell Junior School pupils rehearsing Macbeth for their Northern Stage performance.

The show at the Newcastle venue starts at 7pm.