Sunderland mum takes on cycling challenge to give something back to the hospital 'angels' who saved her baby's life
Washington mum Sarah Ford has been joined by colleagues and students from city’s university in a 300 mile pedal power challenge to raise nearly £800 of vital funds for the hospital which saved her baby boy’s life.
In February 2021 Sarah’s son Freddie, who was just seven weeks old at the time, was rushed into the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle for scans which revealed he had a large tumour attached to the bottom of his spine.
Sarah was told Freddie was in a critical condition and that without the removal of the tumour he was “on borrowed time”.
The 36-year-old, who works as a Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Leadership at the University of Sunderland, said: “The tumour was the size of a man’s fist, so it was crushing every organ inside of him. His body was under so much pressure it was really taking its toll.
“He was top of the emergency list to be operated on within the hour for a life-saving operation. All the while we were slap bang in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.
“Restrictions meant that only I was allowed to be present with Freddie, meaning I was on my own with my husband at home. It was absolutely horrendous and the worst thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”
Fortunately Freddie survived the operation, was placed on a ventilator and spent 12 gruelling days on life-support in the Paediatrics Intensive Care Unit.
The operation was a success and Freddie has now recovered to be a happy and much healthier toddler.
Sarah said: “The RVI saved his life and that is a fact. They also supplied us with toys, blankets, playrooms and music lessons while Freddie was in hospital and most importantly, support for us as a family. They’re real-life angels helping people at rock bottom.”
To give something back for her son’s life-saving care, Sarah and colleagues at the university cycled 300 miles in a spin-a-thon challenge over two days in aid of the Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The Foundation works to support staff, patients and visitors to the Great North Children’s Hospital which is based at the RVI.
Sarah said: “It means so much to give back something to a charity that I never in a million years thought I’d need.
“I could never repay the hospital for saving Freddie’s life and the aftercare he has received, and is still receiving, but I felt like I can do something to give back to help other children and parents in situations they never dreamt they would be in.”
The challenge took place on Tuesday November 15 and Wednesday November 16 and donations can still be made via Sarah’s JustGiving page.