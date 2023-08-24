There was an outpouring of emotion as students at Sandhill View Academy have been celebrating their GCSE results.

It was a sleepless night and a nervous walk to school for many of the city’s students, including Grace Cuthbertson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace, 16, who achieved an impressive three 9s, three 8s, one 7 and two 6s, said: “I was really happy when I opened my envelope and saw my results.

“It’s about what I expected but I was worried after hearing the news about the grade boundaries being raised to what they were before Covid.

“I do think this is a bit unfair as we were also affected by the pandemic. I’m going to Durham Sixth Form Centre to study biology, chemistry and maths.”

Grace Cuthbertson celebrating her GCSE results.

Shannon O’Connor was in tears after opening her results to find she had attained one 9, two 7s, three 6s and two 5s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon, 16, said: “I was really nervous coming into school this morning and I didn’t sleep well last night.

“My results were about what I expected and I cried when I opened the envelope - it was just a relief.

“I’m going to study A Level biology, chemistry and physics at Southmoor Academy Sixth Form.”

Tears of joy and relief for Shannon O'Connor.

Fellow pupil Shay Fada, scored mainly 6s and 7s as well as a grade 9 in history. He also attained a Level 2 distinction star in BTEC sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shay, 16, said: “I was a bit nervous coming into school this morning, but I’m pleased with my results, particularly history.

“I’m going to Bede Sixth Form to study biology, chemistry and psychology.”

After collecting his results, Connor Barry, 16, is hoping to join the RAF to study engineering.

Connor, who scored mainly 6s, 7s and 8s, as well as distinction star in BTEC PE, said: “I’m really happy with my results, apart from geography, which I thought I would do better in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven't been too nervous about results day as I have been doing other things to take my mind off it.”

Connor Barry.

Headteacher Jill Dodd was proud of the children’s achievements after coming through the adversity of Covid, but is concerned that, unlike in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, greater understanding and leniency wasn’t shown when taking into account the disruption caused to this cohort during the pandemic.

Read More Green fingered pupils receive School Garden Team of The Year award from celebrity gardener Frances Tophill

Mrs Dodd said: “We’ve had some real success stories and are really proud of the students’ achievements.

“As always, we need to give a huge thanks to parents for their support and wish the children the best of luck for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These children were affected by the impact of the pandemic in Years 8 and 9, which helps to form the foundations for studying their GCSEs.

“I understand that grades need to come back in line with pre pandemic levels but this needs to be consistent across the UK.