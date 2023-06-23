The school’s Eco Club beat off competition from hundreds of schools to win the prestigious national award.

At the start of 2021 the club began the journey of converting an area of disused wasteland on the periphery of the school grounds into a schools garden and allotment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 months on, the club is now cultivating an array of fruit and vegetables in the eight planting beds, 30 foot polytunnel and 70 tree orchard.

After enjoying a tour of the garden, Frances, who presents Love Your Garden and Gardeners' World, said: “It feels lovely to be here to present the award. I have been working with the RHS for a number of years and it can be a hard sell to get secondary age students excited about gardening.

“Here at Sandhill View, pupils are clearly taking a lead on some of the designs and activities in the garden and it’s amazing to see. It’s so important for students and adults to feel that connection with nature and these children are getting that now and can take it into their adult lives.

“The garden is important for learning about sustainability and how if we look after nature then it can give something back.”

TV horticulturist Frances Tophill presents Sandhill View Academy allotment lead Aidan Hodgson and students with the Royal Horticultural Society's School Gardening Team of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as growing food which has been used in the school canteen and in Food Technology lessons, the garden has also been used as a learning resource for Science, Geography and even English lessons.

The project has also allowed children who may have become disengaged with their learning to flourish in a different environment.

McKenzie Todd, 13, who has been involved since the start of the project, said: “It feels great to get the award and it shows that all of our efforts have been recognised - I’m really proud.

“If you looked at the area when we started compared to how it is now, you wouldn’t have thought it was possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Hutchinson, 14, added: “It feels great to get the award. I really enjoy working in the garden. When you are feeling stressed in school, working in the garden really calms you down.”

TV horticulturist Frances Tophill helps Sandhill View Academy students in the school garden.

A proportion of the crops grown in the garden are taken home by pupils.

Lucy McCormack, 13, said: “I recently made leek and potato soup and a rhubarb crumble with food I’d grown in the garden.

“I love to cook and the fruit and veg always tastes better than what you buy in the shops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has been coordinated by curriculum lead for outdoor learning, Aidan Hodgson.

Read More Watch as Sunderland pupils explain the benefits of the opening of their new eco-garden

Mr Hodgson said: “The garden has all been done by the students and it’s amazing to get this award as it’s recognition for all their hard work.

“A lot of children don’t have access to a garden of their own to be able to grow things.

“It’s brilliant for what is effectively an urban garden to get this award and I’m really proud of the students.”

TV horticulturist Frances Tophill joins pupils in the school's garden allotment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad