Sunderland footballers Dan Ballard and Pierre Ekwah are at the back of the crowd for World Book Day at the Beacon of Light.

Sunderland AFC stars Dan Ballard and Pierre Ekwah surprised youngsters at the Beacon of Light by turning up to help with the Foundation of Light's World Book Day activities.

The foundation hosted more than 60 students from Dame Dorothy Primary School and Acre Rigg Academy in Peterlee, for some book-related arts, crafts and sports.

World Book Day aims to change lives through the love of reading, with an annual dedicated day to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

The footballers joined in with the activities, speaking to pupils about their costumes, favourite books and, inevitably, about football and Sunderland AFC.

Reading for pleasure is often the biggest indicator of a child’s future success; even more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.

Foundation of Light uses the power of football to invest in communities and improve the education, health, wellbeing and happiness of people across the North East.

Through programmes such as Premier League Primary Stars, Sunderland AFC’s official charity promotes literacy skills in schools throughout our region.

Jake Hannah, Primary Stars lead at Foundation of Light, said: "Pierre and Dan have been fantastic and it was great to have them joining in our World Book Day celebrations.

"Players are great role models to the kids and for them to see the players engaging with reading and talking about their favourite books is a massive inspiration."

Pierre Ekwah, left and Dan Ballard got into the spirit of Harry Potter on World Book Day at the Beacon of Light.

The Echo asked centre-back Dan what his favourite books were when he was younger.

He replied: "When I was a kid I used to read all of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.