Staff 'thrilled' after good Ofsted judgement at school where children 'enjoy' learning

Staff at Acre Rigg Academy are “thrilled” after the school was judged as good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how pupils feel “happy and safe” at the Peterlee based school and that children “enjoy” their learning and are “given the opportunity to achieve their best”.

The report also highlighted the “strong relationships between staff and pupils” and how children are keen to participate in lessons.

Headteacher Julie Craggs and deputy headteacher Mrs Bate join children to celebrate their good Ofsted report.

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Julie Craggs said: “We are thrilled with the judgement and the fact that inspectors recognised the hard work of the staff and children.

“Staff were really pleased when I told them the outcome. We already knew we were a good school but it’s nice to have this validated.”

Julie was particularly pleased that inspectors recognised how the school supports the holistic needs of the children.

She said: “The report highlights how we ‘really know our children’ and the support we provide for their social and mental health needs.”

The report stated: “Leaders prioritise pupils’ personal development and this is a strength of the school. There are strong systems in place to identify pupils who need emotional support. Staff in the personal development team are skilled at providing this help.

"Pupils learn how to recognise their emotional needs and how they can improve their own feelings of wellbeing and happiness.”

Lead inspector Anne Vernon was fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum, including provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “Leaders are ambitious for all pupils in school, including those with SEND. They have put in place a well-ordered and well-designed curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils, including those with SEND.

"The curriculum is broad and ambitious. Leaders have thought about what they want pupils to know and remember in each subject. Teachers design ongoing opportunities for pupils to practise what they have learned previously.

"In reading lessons, for example, pupils regularly revisit key skills to help them read new books. Throughout the school, reading is given a high priority and staff are very well trained to teach reading effectively.”

Ms Vernon also commended the school for its extracurricular provision.

She said: “Pupils consistently benefit from a wide range of experiences including after-school clubs. A range of roles, including mental health warriors, enable pupils to contribute to the school community.