Jill Scott at the Beacon of Light, home of Foundation of Light.

Former Lioness and "Queen of the Jungle" Jill Scott has joined the Board of Trustees at the Foundation of Light.

Jill has taken on the role with Sunderland AFC’s official charity, following an invite from former club chairman Sir Bob Murray and Foundation chief executive Lesley Spuhler.

Jill joins a growing list of household names already on the board alongside chair Bob Murray, including Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Kate Adie, George Clarke, Steve Cram, Estelle Morris, James Ramsbotham, Tim Rice, Martin Hibbert and Tanni Grey-Thompson.

It's a proud moment for Jill, who started with the Foundation aged 17.

She said: “I love coming back to Sunderland, especially the Stadium of Light and the Beacon of Light. It brings back all the memories I have of playing football and going to the games with my grandad.

“Foundation of Light has played a huge role in my career. When I first got involved, women’s football certainly wasn't where it is now and I’m so grateful that they saw my potential and gave me the opportunity to do some coaching and work experience.

"These opportunities helped me find my passion and realise that I could make a career out of football. Before that it was a dream that I thought couldn’t exist.

“I’m delighted to be on the Board of Trustees at the Foundation of Light.

“It’s a very important role and I’m honoured to be sitting alongside Sir Bob Murray and Steve Cram, two people very proud of their Sunderland roots like me.

“I'm hoping that through my new position I’ll be able to support the growth of the women's football provision. If I can make a difference by even 1% it will be worth it.”

Foundation of Light CEO Lesley Spuhler with Jill Scott.

Sir Bob said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jill on the Board of Trustees.

“Jill has achieved so much in her career, starting at Sunderland and becoming a European champion with the Lionesses. Everything she represents, epitomises the values we have at the Foundation, she is a great addition.

“Jill is a great role model for the people we work with, and to have her support is so very special. It means so much to me and the team at the Foundation.”