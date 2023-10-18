Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For 2023 the charity is celebrating teachers, the power of positive relationships and the impact of those relationships in helping to support children during their school years.

Other stars backing the campaign include Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kelly Holmes and Dr Ranj Singh.

Manchester City and former Sunderland defender Demi has played in a World Cup for England and was a member of the winning Euro ‘22 squad.

England and former SAFC star Demi Stokes was at Dame Dorothy as part of the BBC's 2023 Children in Need campaign. Sunderland Echo image.

She was taught at Marine Park Primary in her home town of South Shields by Ian Williamson, now head at Dame Dorothy Primary School in Monkwearmouth.

The pair met up again at Dame Dorothy where Year 11 pupils asked Demi questions about her life, career and inspirations. Demi, who has also bought football boots for the school, was happy to be there and gave a coaching session too.

She said: “The Children in Need campaign is about positive impact, positive role models, positive relationships.

“It’s always good to give back, because I was fortunate enough to have a good teacher and role model to look up to in Mr Williamson; and that’s why I’ve come back to this school.

“I always talk about how I didn’t really have many male role models, so it was good to have that. He always encouraged me with football and gave me that confidence and belief that I was good enough.

“I think if any kid can have one good person, it can make a big difference in their life.

“Mr Williamson always encouraged me at football, even though I was the only girl who really enjoyed it. He believed it was something I could do and be good at. But he also encouraged other girls who maybe didn’t enjoy it so much to try it.

“The women's game, with girls wanting to take part, has grown. I was saying to the children that there are probably more girls than boys wanting to play football.

Demi Stokes in action for England in a win against Austria at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland Echo image.

“I enjoy coming back. It doesn’t take much of my time to come here and it makes their day. You can see the livewires when I come in and that’s what I like about it.”

Mr Williamson said: “The children really enjoyed having Demi at the school. They asked lots of great questions and it was really inspiring. She spoke a lot about positive relationships. Hopefully Demi can inspire some of our children to go on to a football career as well.”

Pupil Ava Harrison, 10 (but nearly 11), is like Demi a Mr Williamson fan.

Ava said: “Mr Williamson helped me because he gave me a pair of boots when I started playing football. He does really nice stuff here.

“It was exciting to be in the same room as a professional footballer. I’m a bit better than Demi at the minute because she’s got an injury.”

Demi added: “I’ve got a knee injury. It’s been an ongoing thing. But I’ve not got long left and in a couple more weeks I should be back with the girls training.”