Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mssrs Fox and Badger are delighted with the new dead hedge behind the, next to the historic arch.

One of the city of Sunderland's most picturesque spots is looking even better after a new wildlife innovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Washington Village has for centuries been a quintessential village green. It is a heavyweight in the annual Royal Horticultural Society's annual Britain in Bloom competition. It is among the runners again in 2024 for the Best Village title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges will be interested to see the addition of "dead hedges" which, despite the name, attract an incredible amount of local wildlife and biodiversity.

A dead hedge is an artificial barrier made from branches and leaves. They can create a healthy environment for hedgehogs, insects and other ecologically helpful creatures. The new ones in Washington are also pleasing on the eye.

One has been created as part of a tidy-up of the graveyard of Holy Trinity Church. Another has helped create a pathway leading to the historic medieval archway beside the Washington Arms pub.

Joan Atkinson, chair of the Washington in Bloom volunteers group, said: "There's more life, or so I'm told, in a dead hedge than a living tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The churchyard came up with this wonderful idea of putting a dead hedge in and following it round with a path. About four years ago that churchyard was knee-deep in ivy. They've discovered some wonderful old headstones; some from World War One.

"The area beside the Washington Arms was derelict. It took our little group three months to clear it because we only have volunteer labour. The archway had become overgrown.

"We get a lot of school trips here to hear the stories about the village.

Meanwhile, a new bench is to be unveiled on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 in the churchyard at 11.30am to honour Reverend Canon Cyril Lomax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Lomax, 1871-1947, was the longest serving rector of Holy Trinity,1899 to 1946. He also saw action in World War One and was a prolific artist. Some of his work is kept by the National Trust.

The bench is funded by Washington Heritage Partnership and Sunderland City Council. It is being made by Sunderland Maritime Heritage.