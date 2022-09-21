Examples of all all types of work by the Reverend Canon Cyril Lomax, 1871-1947, are to be exhibited in Holy Trinity Church Washington and Washington Old Hall from Monday, October 3 to Monday, October 10.

Washington History Society are co-hosts and the event marks the 75th anniversary of his death on October 12, 1947. Revd Canon Lomax was the longest serving rector of Holy Trinity, from 1899 to 1946. He also saw action in World War One.

Among works included in the exhibition are watercolours of scenes from Washington, Durham and the wider North East, kindly lent by their current owners, with illustrated correspondence from his school days in Lancashire and years at Oxford University.

A 1912 decorated envelope by Cyril Lomax.

There are also reproductions of illustrated correspondence he sent from his service as a chaplain to the Durham Light Infantry at the Somme in 1916. There are even advertising drawings for Beecham Pills which he created.

The Lomax and Beecham families lived close to each other in Lancashire. Cyril attended the same school as Thomas Beecham, who became the noted conductor of orchestras including the London Philharmonic.

Visitors will be shown the art Lomax commissioned and completed in Holy Trinity Church itself too. The most prominent is the Eastern Memorial Window, commemorating The Great War.

The National Trust has kindly agreed to display the Cyril Lomax watercolours they own in Washington Old Hall during the exhibition period, including Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when the Hall is usually closed.

Lomax's 1939 watercolour of Washington Old Hall.

Lomax died aged 76 at a retirement home in Budleigh Salterton in Devon.

Ged Parker, chair of Washington History Society, said “This exhibition shows the range of artistic skills of one of Washington’s most prominent residents of the first half the last century.

"He served on the Somme, extended Holy Trinity Church and was on numerous civic and social committees for Washington, yet found time to record scenes of the area.”

A 1912 photograph of Cyril Lomax.

Arts Centre Washington is supporting this anniversary with a creative workshop, based on the decorated envelopes of Cyril Lomax.