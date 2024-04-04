Wearside Post Offices to keep offering DVLA services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Fleetwood, postmaster at Washington Post Office.

The Post Office has renewed its contract with DVLA to continue providing its services for vehicle tax and driving licence photocard renewals in its branches.

The new contract took effect on April 1 for one year, with the option to extend for a further two years. The renewal follows uncertainty last year on whether the services would remain with Post Office.

A survey showed that 65% North East licence holders believe it is important that there is the option to access DVLA services at a Post Office branch.

The in-person services allows postmasters and their customers to support each other by carrying out these transactions, offering the option to pay by cash or card.

The in-branch services mean customers know their transactions will be completed correctly; 56% of those surveyed in the North East who hold a licence like going to their local Post Office to renew their driving licence, or pay vehicle tax.

More than 200 customers visit the Washington Post Office in the Galleries for DVLA services each month.

The branch's postmaster, Richard Fleetwood, said: “It is essential to provide this service in branch to local members of the community because our elderly customers prefer coming into the branch for their vehicle tax out of habit, it’s what they’ve been doing for decades.

“We also see younger people and new drivers who have recently bought their first car come into the branch because they are still figuring out the process.

"Most times they’ve tried it online and couldn’t do it themselves so their family tells them to come in for our expertise.

"Having a postmaster’s support in branch, face-to-face makes them feel much more confident and comfortable.

“It’s also important in the long run for DVLA to mention in their vehicle tax reminders that people can come into a Post Office branch because otherwise new drivers might think they only have one choice to go online and if they get stuck there’s no help.”

Driving licence photocard renewal can also be done at Post Offices in Fawcett Street, Sea Road in Fulwell and Front Street in Hetton.