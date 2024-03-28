The 'silent menace' of potholes in Sunderland, and the new 'minimum standard' repairs plan to help tackle the problem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are set to be in for an easier ride after backing for ‘minimum quality standard’ road repairs to help ‘the silent menace’ of potholes.

A motion was put before the latest meeting of Sunderland City Council calling for the local authority’s chief executive to instigate a review of contract terms for road and pavement repairs.

This is to “ensure the council receives a good quality service from subcontractors, and to explore options for instituting a regular inspection regime”.

File picture of a pothole.

Raised by Conservative councillors, the proposal aims to help ensure when road repairs have been carried out, “officers are assured that a minimum quality standard has been met, or otherwise take action when it has not”.

The motion noted councillors across the city often face frustrations when “roads are resurfaced to a poor standard and have to be resurfaced again within a short timeframe” which results “in a waste of taxpayers’ money”.

The proposals won unanimous support from councillors across the chamber at the meeting at City Hall (on Wednesday, March 20) where potholes were described as “car assassins in disguise”.

However, this was after Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors both criticised the national Conservative government for cutting funding to local authorities, claiming this is therefore making it harder to tackle such issues.

Conservative councillor Gregg Peacock, in proposing the motion, said when talking to residents “the condition of the road surfaces around our city is indeed one of the most common suggested topics”.

He said: “Every councillor within this chamber has surely received reports from residents in their respective wards regarding damaged road surfaces.

“Increasingly I’m asked about the costs involved in repairing and relaying damaged surfaces.

“I think we need to look at the source of the problem first, why is it that road surfaces don’t seem to last very long? It always seems that no sooner has a road been resurfaced we are swerving to avoid potholes in it.”

He concluded: “The point is to look at improving quality, reducing costs and saving money which can be better directed elsewhere for the benefit of our residents.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Crosby said it was important they “shed light on the silent menace that has been wreaking havoc on our vehicles… the notorious unrepaired pothole”.

She added: “These sneaky craters are not just innocent dents in the road, they’re car assassins in disguise.

“Potholes aren’t just annoying, they’re car kryptonite.

“Our roads and pavements deserve better, we need better well inspected repairs, filled in well enough that we don’t have more complaints after only a few months.”

Her party colleague councillor Paul Gibson noted that although he supports the motion they “need to be aware of the true source of where the problem lies, a lack of funding [from government]”.

Labour’s councillor Graeme Miller, council leader, also argued the Conservative government “is to blame” for the road issues due to “14 years of underinvesting in the public sector”.

He said: “The reason we have poor standards in roads is because of Tory decisions to cut funding over 14 years. There’s no getting away from it.”

He added he has “no problem” with the council looking at the issue, but claimed this will be more difficult due to the reduction in staff numbers over recent years which occurred because of cuts in funding from government.

Cllr Peacock responded by noting the motion is “about trying to reduce costs in our council so we can address these problems”.

He added: “I’m not talking about the last 14 years of government, I’m talking about doing something for our residents.”

Conservative councillor Sam Johnston, seconding the motion, said they want to look at taking a “new approach that allows us to repair more with the money we have”.

He said: “Our residents want to be proud of their city and when we have public realms that are ugly, look like patchwork quilts, we won’t do that.