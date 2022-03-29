Waitrose responds to rumours of move into former Sunderland Sainsbury’s store in Fulwell

Responding to untrue comments on social media, Waitrose told Echo a move to the Station Road site “isn't something we are considering”.

The supermarket chain, which is owned by John Lewis, does not have an outlet anywhere in Sunderland, though there are outlets in Newcastle and Northumberland.

In June 2021 Sainsbury’s confirmed that their mid-sized store next to the Blue Bell pub would close. It closed for the final time in October. There are three large Sainsbury’s supermarkets in the city at Silksworth, Wessington Way and the Galleries in Washington.

The former Sainsbury's remains an empty building.

In November 2020, Sainsbury’s announced 3,500 job cuts across its Argos stores and meat, fish and deli counters to make around £60 million savings.

The Fulwell store was popular with local shoppers and it attracted footfall for other shops on nearby Sea Road. But the building remains empty. At present no signs are displayed on it saying it is for sale or to let.

In January this year a petition was raised asking Sunderland City Council to step in. The council, which does not own the building, responded by saying that all applications would be subject to public consultation.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that the mid-sized Tesco supermarket in The Bridges shopping centre would also be closing.

How the store looked in October 2021, shortly before it closed.

The supermarket will vacate the premises after making the “difficult” decision to close for business in April this year.

