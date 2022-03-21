Tesco confirms that store in Sunderland's Bridges Shopping Centre will close in April

In December last year, it was confirmed that the Tesco Express store in the Bridges Shopping Centre was set to close in the summer of 2022.

Now the Echo understands that the store is set to close in early April, however an exact date is yet to be given.

Bosses at the supermarket chain branded the decision to close the city centre store as “difficult” and that their priority is to support the staff that are affected.

The Tesco Express store in the Bridges Shopping Centre is set to close in early April. Photo: PA.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Sunderland Express store on The Bridges.

“Our priority now is to support our colleagues that are affected, and wherever possible we will offer them alternative jobs within Tesco.

"We serve a fantastic community in Sunderland and remain committed to the town.

"We are looking for potential sites for a new Express store in the area.”

