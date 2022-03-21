Residents' anger over use of NHS emails to share support for demolition of Monkwearmouth Hospital in Sunderland

A group of residents, who have been fighting against plans by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust to demolish and rebuild Monkwearmouth Hospital on Newcastle Road, say that several NHS email addresses have been used ‘inappropriately’ to show support for the demolition.

Sunderland City Council planning officers had recommended plans which included demolishing the main hospital building and two blocks adjacent to Elizabeth Street to make way for new ‘fit-for-purpose’ facilities.

However, at a meeting of the council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee on Monday, November 29, councillors voted against the advice of their own planning officers and refused the scheme.

The Trust has appealed the decision and put forward a revised plan to the local authority.

Following the revised plan, messages of support for the demolition from official NHS email addresses have been posted on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal, which according to national policy should have been clearly expressed as a ‘personal view’ rather than views of the NHS trust.

Joanne Roulstone, spokesperson for the concerned residents said: “Rather than involve local residents and listen to their concerns, NHS staff from the Trust – some based between 11 and 62 miles away – have used their official NHS emails to present to Sunderland Council their opposing views to local residents.

"There is a question mark over whether this contravenes NHS policy on the use of NHS email addresses. The residents feel that the content of some of these emails written in support of the demolition, undermines and on occasions belittles their views, therefore this is a far cry from ‘involving local residents’.

Monkwearmouth residents have previously raised concerns about ‘communication’ between residents and the NHS Trust as well as the history of the building which was donated by shipbuilder and businessman Sir John Priestman in 1930.

Joanne added: “We totally support our NHS, the good work and service that many staff provide, however as their neighbours we also have rights and a set of expectations that we will be treated with respect, that our mental health and wellbeing will also be safeguarded and not unduly affected by their decision making.

"We recognise the need for up-to-date facilities, but would welcome some respect from the Trust in supporting the preservation, renovation and retrofitting of the main building, a trend currently being pursued by Sunderland Council who are currently preserving and renovating key buildings in Sunderland.”

Residents in Sunderland are asking bosses for the hospital building and heritage to be given the ‘same treatment’ as St Nicholas Hospital on Tyneside which was restored and renovated with a mix of old and new buildings.

James Duncan, Chief Executive at Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust said: “The statements made by employees were in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the Trust. Staff can share their views on matters they feel are important to them.

"However, I acknowledge that when staff use an NHS email to express a personal view this should be made clear. I am sorry that this was not made clear in this instance and we will reaffirm the need to do this in line with trust and national policy.”

