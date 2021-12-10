Tesco confirms closure of Bridges Shopping Centre store in Sunderland

Tesco bosses say they have taken the ‘difficult decision’ to close the store in Sunderland’s Bridges Shopping Centre.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:45 am

Tesco Express in the Bridges Shopping Centre will close later by the end of 2021, with the supermarket chain saying it is actively working on plans to open a new Express store in Sunderland.

Bosses say they have taken the ‘difficult decision’ to close the shop after serving a ‘fantastic community in Sunderland’ for several years.

They say their priority is to support colleagues and find employees alternative jobs, where possible, within Tesco.

The Tesco Express in Bridges Shopping Centre will close later this year.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Sunderland Express store on The Bridges later this year. We serve a fantastic community in Sunderland and remain committed to the town. We are also actively working on plans to open a new Express store locally.

“Our priority over the coming months is to support our colleagues that are affected. Wherever possible we will offer them alternative jobs within Tesco.”

