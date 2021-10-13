Sainsbury’s confirms that one of its Sunderland stores has shut for the final time

At the time, Sainsbury’s revealed that all steps are being taken to find alternative roles within the company for those who were employed at the Fulwell store.

Now on Wednesday, October 13, it has been confirmed that the Fulwell store is now closed and that customers can continue to shop via the nearby stores.

Sainsbury's on Station Road has shut for the final time, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “Our Fulwell store is now closed. Customers can continue to shop with us at a number of nearby stores, including our Sunderland North & East Boldon Locals, which are a short drive away.”

Back in 2019, Sainsbury’s announced that they would be closing up to 15 supermarkets over the next two years, while opening a further 10 new stores over the next five years.

The supermarket said the closure of the specialist counters is part of efforts to “better reflect customer demand”.

The closures coincided with shutting down 120 Argos stores - which is part of a strategy to shut 420 standalone Argos branches over the next three-and-a-half years.

