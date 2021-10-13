Sainsbury’s confirms that one of its Sunderland stores has shut for the final time
Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has confirmed that its Fulwell store has now officially closed after plans were announced earlier this year.
The supermarket chain announced in June that the Sainsbury’s store on Station Road, which was used by many in the local area, was set to close at some point this year.
At the time, Sainsbury’s revealed that all steps are being taken to find alternative roles within the company for those who were employed at the Fulwell store.
Now on Wednesday, October 13, it has been confirmed that the Fulwell store is now closed and that customers can continue to shop via the nearby stores.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “Our Fulwell store is now closed. Customers can continue to shop with us at a number of nearby stores, including our Sunderland North & East Boldon Locals, which are a short drive away.”
Back in 2019, Sainsbury’s announced that they would be closing up to 15 supermarkets over the next two years, while opening a further 10 new stores over the next five years.
In November last year, Sainsbury’s announced that it was cutting 3,500 jobs across its Argos stores and meat, fish and deli counters – in a move that would save the business around £60million.
The supermarket said the closure of the specialist counters is part of efforts to “better reflect customer demand”.
The closures coincided with shutting down 120 Argos stores - which is part of a strategy to shut 420 standalone Argos branches over the next three-and-a-half years.