Thousands shop until they drop at Sunderland's annual student raid
More than 8,000 students descended on Sunderland’s Bridges shopping centre to make the most of a whole host of offers and deals.
The centre was hosting its annual student raid event, which saw stores throughout the mall offering discounts, giveaways and goodie bags on Monday, September 30.
Savvy shoppers who flocked through the doors could also enjoy entertainment from a DJ, take part in competitions and welcome the night’s special guest, Anton Danyluk from Love Island.
Anton finished fourth in the show earlier this year, and posed for selfies as part of a meet and greet at the bargain-hunting event.
Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges, believes the shopping night is a great opportunity for students to get acquainted with the centre.
He said: “Once again we are celebrating a fantastic student raid and our retailers truly went above and beyond with some incredibly generous deals on offer last night.
“The student raid is always great fun but this was even more the case this year, thanks to a special appearance from Anton who really created a buzz.
“We hope everyone who attended had a brilliant time and managed to grab a bargain to help them get settled in the city and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to the centre in the future.”
The event launched first launched in the city in 2011 and has been growing bigger and better each year.