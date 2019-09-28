Sunderland student raid: Find out which discounts are on offer at annual shopping night
Hundreds of the city's students are expected to descend on a Sunderland shopping centre next week to take advantage of exclusive offers for students.
The annual student raid at the Bridges is taking place on Monday, September 30 from 6.30pm until late – with freebies, goodie bags and one-off discounts available to those savvy shoppers going along.
It’s free to attend – but students wishing to go along must register their interest with the shopping centre beforehand online.
For more information and to register, visit the website here.
These are just some of the discounts and offers available on the big night – from clothes and toiletries to tasty treats.
Check below to see what’s happening at your favourite store.
schuh – 20% off
Topshop / Topman – 20% off
Disney – 20% off
Pandora – 15% off
Footasylum – 20% off, exclusions apply
The Perfume Shop – 15% off / free gifts while stocks last
Krispy Kreme – 20% off everything
JD Sports – 20% off full-priced items, excludes sale items and gift card purchases
Select – 20% off full-priced only
New Look – 20% off with a valid student card
Swarovski – 20% off everything
Hotel Chocolat – 20% off storewide, including all current offers, promotions, and cafe – excluding Velvetiser sales
Claire’s – 25% off, excludes ear piercing and gift cards
Boots – 10% off
EE – 20% off monthly discount on all pay-monthly handsets, pay-monthly sim only and pay-monthly tablets, plus free accessories up to the value of £50 with every pay-monthly purchase
Thorntons – 10% off when you spend £10 or more
Clarks – 20% off full-priced adults’ purchases
HMV – 10% off, excludes gift card and games
Superdry – 20% off
H&M – 20% off
Superdrug – 20% off health and beauty products only
Debenhams – 10% off all health and beauty and Debenhams-own bought products
The Fragrance Shop – 20% off / £5 off £30 vouchers
Game – 20% off all accessories, both mint and pre-owned, and 10 % off all phones, tablets and watches
Clintons – 20% off
Flying Tiger – Spend over £5 to receive a free goody bag (first 100 customers only)
The Body Shop – 25% off
Waterstones – 5% off with a valid student card
Collectables – 10% off full-priced products
Supercuts – 10% off all services