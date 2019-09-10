Student shopping extravanganza returns to Sunderland - here's when and where you can get huge discounts
An annual student raid is returning to Sunderland later this month – with freebies, giveaways, discounts and goody bags up for grabs.
There will be cut prices on everything from clothes to toiletries as the student shopping extravaganza takes place at the Bridges shopping centre on Monday, September 30.
And this year’s event, which aims to welcome both new and returning students to the city when it launches at 6.30pm, is set to be the biggest yet.
The ninth-annual student raid will run until late, with discounts at a number of stores, including River Island, Schuh and Topshop.
Some stores will also be giving away added incentives for those hoping to splash their student loan cash.
A DJ will be performing live at the event, ramping up the excitement for students as they arrive to hit the shops.
Those who drive to the Bridges can also redeem a free parking pass by showing their student ID at the customer services desk.
Samantha Czwordon-Auld, marketing manager at the Bridges, said: “We have an excellent mix of retailers, from quirky independents to some of the biggest names on the high street.
“And this event is a great way for students to get to know the city centre – and each other – and get some great bargains in the process.”
“Once again, our brilliant retailers have really embraced the event and have come on board to offer incredible discounts and freebies for the region’s students.”