Student Raid 2019: Bargains bagged at Sunderland Bridges shopping centre for special late night opening
Thousands of students rushed to reach the best deals as The Bridges hosted its late night shopping event to kick off the new academic year.
The event, launched in 2011, sees the centre’s stores open long into the night as Wearside sixth formers join university students from the region get the chance to buy some bargains, grab a freebie, seek out a goodie bag and win prizes.
Up to 9,000 people passed through its doors during the celebration today, Monday, September 30, which saw DJs perform and city businesses showcase what they have on offer for those studying in the city and across the North East.
The added attraction to tonight’s event was a meet and greet with Love Island star Anton Danyluk, with hundreds of people queuing up to have their photo taken with him.
Staff of universities and colleges were also welcome to browse the stores, with many offering discounts of 20%.
Among those to head home with cut-price offers was Karlie Clark, 29, from South Shields.
The student, who is a nursing associate at Teesside University, said: “I think it’s a nice chance to get some early Christmas presents in.
“It's got a good atmosphere and we came last year and this time round they’ve got some more stuff on this time.”
Samantha Czwordon-Auld is part of The Bridges team which pulled together the packed event.
“It’s gone really well and it fluxuates, but we expect between 6,000 to 9,000 people will have come along.
“Every single time, the response is amazing and all the staff love it and get involved, it’s a good fun event for them as well.
“We’ve had absolutely incredible support from the staff, we wouldn’t have an event if it wasn’t for them.
“This year we’ve got Anton from Love Island, which makes it a bit more special and is something a bit different.
“The freshers and sixth formers can come along and see that we’re a safe centre and that everybody is welcome here.”