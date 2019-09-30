Thousands took advantage of deals as part of the Student Raid at the Bridges.

Up to 9,000 people passed through its doors during the celebration today, Monday, September 30, which saw DJs perform and city businesses showcase what they have on offer for those studying in the city and across the North East.

The added attraction to tonight’s event was a meet and greet with Love Island star Anton Danyluk, with hundreds of people queuing up to have their photo taken with him.

Thousands took advantage of deals as part of the Student Raid at the Bridges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff of universities and colleges were also welcome to browse the stores, with many offering discounts of 20%.

Among those to head home with cut-price offers was Karlie Clark, 29, from South Shields.

The student, who is a nursing associate at Teesside University, said: “I think it’s a nice chance to get some early Christmas presents in.

“It's got a good atmosphere and we came last year and this time round they’ve got some more stuff on this time.”

There was a huge rush for the shops as the shutters opened.

Samantha Czwordon-Auld is part of The Bridges team which pulled together the packed event.

“It’s gone really well and it fluxuates, but we expect between 6,000 to 9,000 people will have come along.

“Every single time, the response is amazing and all the staff love it and get involved, it’s a good fun event for them as well.

“We’ve had absolutely incredible support from the staff, we wouldn’t have an event if it wasn’t for them.

Students Jessica Houghton and Chloe Walters at the Bridges Student Raid.

“This year we’ve got Anton from Love Island, which makes it a bit more special and is something a bit different.

“The freshers and sixth formers can come along and see that we’re a safe centre and that everybody is welcome here.”

Games were set up to give shoppers the chance to get their hands on some top deals.

There were huge queues during the evening as shoppers made the most of the deals on offer.

Stores offered discounts as part of the event.

Student Nadia Lima Da Luz at the Bridges Student Raid.