Bargain hunt! Pictures as students descend on the Bridges for Sunderland's annual shopping raid

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:19 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 10:56 am

Thousands of Sunderland students have taken advantage of a range of offers and discounts at the city’s Bridges shopping centre as part of an annual retail extravaganza. For one night only, on Monday, September 20, shops across the centre slashed their prices on clothes, toiletries and other items to provide an exciting experience for students on Wearside. And we were there to capture the event on camera! See who you can spot in our picture special.

1. Smile for the camera

Thousands of students passed through the shopping centre for this year's event.

2. Roll up, roll up!

There were offers, discounts and goodie bags from shops across the Bridges - and it proved popular!

3. Scanning the shelves

Eyes peeled for something special across the centre's shops.

4. You've got a friend in me

Student Nadia Lima Da Luz with Stitch at the Disney shop.

