Bargain hunt! Pictures as students descend on the Bridges for Sunderland's annual shopping raid
Shopping bags at the ready!
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:19 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 10:56 am
Thousands of Sunderland students have taken advantage of a range of offers and discounts at the city’s Bridges shopping centre as part of an annual retail extravaganza. For one night only, on Monday, September 20, shops across the centre slashed their prices on clothes, toiletries and other items to provide an exciting experience for students on Wearside. And we were there to capture the event on camera! See who you can spot in our picture special.