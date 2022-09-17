Taking place from Saturday, September 17 until Sunday, September 25, 2022, the week gives people the chance to dine out at city cafes or restaurants for either £5, £10 or £15 per person.

All you need to do to take part is to download the voucher for the venue you want to try on the Sunderland BID website.

Here’s a rundown of all the deals you can enjoy:

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns

£15 for Posh Kebab, side and soft drink

::2 Church Lane

£10 selected Burgers. £15 selected Burger and Side

Fausto Pizza at Fausto Coffee, Roker

::808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street

£10 for any pizza and fries. £15 for 4 select tapas

::Acropolis, Stack Seaburn

£15 for Dirty Greek and dolmadaki (stuffed vine leaves). £10 for any wrap and fries

Spent Grain on John Street

£15 for 2 course from the special restaurant week menu

::Asiana, West Wear Street

£15 for 2 course meal. Available Sunday to Friday only

CAFE 1851 at Mackie's Corner.

::Boojie Burger, Stack Seaburn

£10 for any burger & fries / seasoned fries

::BURGeR, Frederick Street

£10 for Honey Bacon Double Or American Classic, Dirty Fries and can of pop

£10 for fish finger sandwich with americano or cup of tea. £10 for 2 cocktails (Pornstar Martini, Espresso Martini or Mackies Garden)

Angelo's Ristorante

£15 for any pizza, loaded wedges and loaded cookie dough

::Chester’s Lounge, Chester Road

Offer TBC

::Chilli Mangoes, Tavistock Place

£5 for a kids meal. £5 for a cocktail. £10 for any burger or 10inch pizza with a draught pint/soft drink. £15 for set meal or 3 food starters with a draught pint/soft drink

::ENFES, Derwent Street

£15 for 2 courses

::Esquires, The Bridges

£5 for a small drink and a sandwich

::Fausto Pizza, Roker

£15 for any two pizzas

::Gatsby, Park Lane

£10 for 2 Courses. £15 for 3 Courses

::Grand Hotel, Seaburn

Bar Menu: £5 for any starters or desserts and £10 for any main meals. Restaurant Menu: £10 for 2 courses and £15 for 3 courses

::Grinder Central, Hills Arts Centre and Grinder Coffee Co, Durham Road

£5 for regular coffee and brownie/traybake. £10 for sandwich, regular coffee and a brownie/traybake/cake

::Hidden, Green Terrace

£5 for all starters. £10 for any starter and either one of the 'Homemade favourite' meals or a jacket potato. £15 for any starter, main meal and dessert

::Holy Duck, Stack Seaburn

£10 for any wrap, sub or bun & fries / seasoned fries

::Hotel Chocolat, The Bridges

£5 for brownie and large hot chocolate

::House of Zen, Seaburn

£15 for 2 courses

::Laywawa’s Cafe, Stockton Terrace

£5 for Breakfast Bap & Coffee/Tea or Cake & Coffee/Tea. £10 for any 2 courses (excluding burger menu). £15 for any 3 courses (excluding burger menu) or meal for 2 (excluding burger menu)

::Let There Be Crumbs, Roker Hotel

£10 for Lunch Offer for 2 Course. £15 for Dinner Offer for 3 Course

::Lucky Cat Boba, Park Lane

£10 for 3 large drinks

::Marina Vista, Roker

£15 for 2 course meal

£15 for Chef's Surprise Nibbles + 3 Street Plates or £15 for Chef's Surprise Nibbles +1 Street Plate + 1 Roadside Stall Dish + Rice

::Nando’s, Sunniside

£10 for quarter chicken with any 2 sides, bottomless soft drink and bottomless frozen yoghurt

::Poetic Licence Bar, Roker Hotel

£10 for Lunch Offer for 2 Course. £15 for Dinner Offer for 3 Course

::Port of Call, Seaham

£15 for 2 course meal

::Port of Call, Park Lane

£15 for 2 courses

£10 for 2 courses. £15 for 3 courses

£15 for 2 Courses including a soft drink

£5 for a dessert. £15 for starter and main

::Six Pier Point, Roker

£5 for a homemade fruit scone served with butter and homemade jam or a homemade cheese scone served with whipped cream cheese and chutney with a regular coffee or tea. Served until 4pm.

£10 for any small plate served with a portion served with a portion of our delicious garlic and rosemary roast potatoes topped with melted cheese. (Garlic prawns and crab on toast £2 supplement). Served until 5pm£15 for a Cheese Board or Charcuterie Board and a glass of wine

£15 for any 2 brunch items

::Spice Empire, Church Lane

£15 for a starter and main

::Tarantino’s, Monkwearmouth

£15 for 2 courses

£15 for two Courses. £15 for three Small Plates

::The Green Bean Cafe

£10 for afternoon tea

::The Keel Lounge, High Street West

£5 for a toasty and a pot of tea or coffee. £5 for a slice of cake and pot of Tea or Coffee. £10 for 2 Full English breakfasts & pot of tea or coffee. £15 for 2 Main meals and 2 pots of tea or coffee

£5 for a Kids Meal. £10 for 2 Meals. £15 for 2 Meals

::The Palm, Hylton Riverside

£10 for 2 courses. £15 for 3 courses

£5 for any Sandwich or Salad + a Drink (selection of hot and cold drinks available). £10 for any Burger + Dessert. £15 for 2 Burgers + a Drinks (selection of hot and cold drinks available)

::The Rainbow Hub, Sunniside

£5 for Kids meals. Starter and main course or main and dessert. £10 for starter and main or main and dessert. £15 for 3 courses

::The Sweet Petite, Mackie’s Corner

£5 for any large coffee and one of our delicious signature brownies. £10 for grab two of our best selling individual cheesecakes. £15 for Sweet Night In Box. Get your hands on one of our scrumptious individual cheesecakes, any two tray bakes, including brookies and stacks, as well as two hot or cold drinks for a very tasty

::Ttonic, Vine Place

£5 for any small pizza and any 330ml bottle. £10 for any large pizza and any two 330ml bottles. £15 for any large pizza, loaded fries, and a bottle of prosecco

£5 for Dessert and coffee/ tea. £10 for Starter and Main (Pizza/ Pasta) OR Main (Pizza/ Pasta) and Dessert. £15 for Starter and Main (Chicken/ Fish Dish) OR Main (Chicken/ Fish Dish) and Dessert

::Victors, Low Row

£10 for 2 course meal

::Wendy’s Place, Fawcett Street

£15 for 2x chicken or Veggie burger and fries. £10 for 2x Fish Finger sandwiches including salad and wedges. £5 for 2 x cream scone, between 2 and 3pm

::Yolo Coffee, Stack

£5 for breakfast buttie & tea / coffee

::Zza Pizzeria, Stack

£10 for any large pizza & fries / seasoned fries

Posh Street Food at STACK Seaburn