See inside new Posh Street Food restaurant as it brings loaded breakfast stacks and more to Seaburn

The new Posh Street Food restaurant is now open for business at Stack Seaburn, offering everything from loaded breakfast stacks through to posh kebabs and Sunday lunches.

Unlike most of the food traders at the seafront site, Posh Street Food has its own sit-in restaurant with around 30 covers occupying a prime spot at the front of the shipping container village.

Food can be ordered through the app into Stack, but the new addition is primarily aimed at people being able to enjoy its street food inside the transformed double unit which has a distinctive monochrome colour scheme.

It’s been brought to the city by Masterchef The Professionals quarter finalist Matei Baran who built up a loyal following in lockdown with his mobile kitchen which led to him and his team competing in the Northern final of the British Street Food Awards.

He took up the remaining unit at the front of Stack, which had been empty since the £3m development opened in September 2020.

Stack’s owners were looking for the right fit for the site and Matei says people can enjoy something completely different to the other traders.

After a week of trading, he said: “It takes time to build up trade, but the feedback we’ve had so far has been great, people have loved the dishes they’ve had. Our most popular dishes so far have definitely been the belly pork kebab and the short rib kebab.”

The chef is a firm believer in giving back to the community and runs workshops at his cafe in Stepney Banks, Newcastle, called Big Chef, Mini Chef, which are aimed at inspiring young people in the kitchen. He also works alongside Middlesbrough Football Club’s foundation on a Kitchen Therapy project, which uses cooking to help people develop skills and self confidence.

He’s long had an ambition to open his own restaurant and says Stack has been a real labour of love which will incorporate his community values.

Speaking about what people can expect from the latest addition to the city’s thriving food scene, he said: “It’s street food, but elevated to the quality of fine dining, with quality ingredients and presentation.

"This is such an incredible location on the coast, it’s like being on holiday on a sunny day. The other traders have been so welcoming too, it’s a real community.”

As well as loaded flatbreads, loaded Yorkshire puddings and more, Posh Street Food also offers drinks not available elsewhere in Stack including beers from Full Circle Brew Co, and wines from Lanchester Wines, which can only be ordered when dining in at the restaurant.

This week it was also announced that Bao Down will be taking over the former Longhorn’s unit inside Stack, bringing a choice of steamed bao buns with fillings such as Korean pork, Katsu chicken, crispy Peking duck, barbecue jackfruit and crispy tofu and oyster mushroom.

Since it opened last year on the former Seaburn Centre site, Stack has created more than 100 jobs in the city and phase 2 of the shipping container attraction is due to commence soon.

The next phase will see more containers being installed at the rear of the first phase. Instead of independent shops, it will have larger containers for events, functions and experiences.

*Posh Street Food is open seven days a week from 10am to 9pm.

Breakfast, served 10am to 12pm

:: Posh Breakfast – sausage, bacon, egg, black pudding, mini hash browns, flat mushroom and beans served between flatbreads. £6.50.

:: Posh Vegan Breakfast – mini hash browns, mushrooms, tomato, baked beans and scrambled tofu. £6.50.

Posh kebabs, served 12pm to 9pm, all served on a flatbread with fries and red cabbage

:: Belly Pork Kebab – sweet and sour glazed belly pork, sesame seeds, Asian slaw, spicy apple chutney, Bombay mix, crispy onions, chilli oil and a squeeze of lime. £9.

:: Monkfish Kebab – Tandoori marinated monkfish, lime pickle, pickled veg, Bombay mix, crispy onions. £12.

:: Vegan Kebab – sweet and sour glazed tofu, sesame seeds, pickled vegetable, Asian slaw, Bombay mix and crispy onions. £8.

Sunday lunch

::Loaded Yorkshire pudding with a choice of meats for £9, a trio of meats for £12 or salt bake turnip for £8. All served with garlic mash, crushed turnip and carrots, honey glazed carrots, greens, roasted potatoes and gravy.

Kids Kebabs

:: Chicken Tikka Kebab – tandoori marinated chicken, tandoori yoghurt, salad, parmesan. £4.50

:: Halloumi Kebab – grilled halloumi, sriracha yoghurt, salad, parmesan. £4.50

Sides

:: Garlic and chilli prawn topped fries. £6.

:: Chorizo, chimichurri, feta, salsa fries. £5.

