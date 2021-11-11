New trader announcement as Bao bun stall sets up shop at Stack Seaburn

Fans of Chinese steamed buns are in for a treat as Bao Down joins the shipping container village from Friday, November 12.

Bao Down, which has already been a huge hit at Newcastle’s Stack, will be bringing its unique range of the Chinese favourite street food to Wearside as it replaces the Longhorns unit.

Bao buns have been served in China for centuries but have now become popular across the globe.

Bao Down opens this weekend at Stack Seaburn

Food entrepreneur Alex Hindson, who also set up duck-loaded fries company Hatch 76, believes that people who haven’t tried the snack before will be in for a treat.

“Fans of Asian food love bao buns and even if this is someone’s first introduction to them, we believe they’ll be really surprised at how delicious they are,” he said.

“Bao Down has been really popular in Newcastle and that gave us the confidence to bring it to Stack Seaburn where we’re convinced it will go down a storm.”

The buns are served in pairs, with diners able to choose a different filling for each one, giving them the opportunity to sample a variety of flavours.

All units at the seafront attraction are now full

Fillings include barbecue Korean pork, Katsu chicken, crispy Peking duck, barbecue jackfruit and crispy tofu and oyster mushroom.

The menu will also offer a range of Asian loaded fries, Korean fried chicken and gyozas – little dumplings.

Neill Winch, CEO at Danieli Group, owners of Stack Seaburn, said he was delighted that Alex had decided to take his new concept into Sunderland.

“Bao Down has done really well in Newcastle and we’re very excited that Alex is bringing it to Sunderland,” he said. “It will be a welcome addition and strengthen the already really great mix of outlets we have there.”

Other new additions which have filled all the units at the seafront attraction include Posh Street Food, a new sit-in restaurant concept, at the front of the Stack and Laing’s barbershop which has joined the lifestyle units on the side walkway.

Since it opened in September 2020 on the former Seaburn Centre site, Stack has created more than 100 jobs in the city and phase 2 of the shipping container attraction is due to commence soon.

The next phase will see more containers being installed at the rear of the first phase. Instead of independent shops, it will have larger containers for events, functions and experiences.

