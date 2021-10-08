Final trader revealed for Sunderland's Stack Seaburn: Loaded Yorkshire puddings, breakfast stacks and posh kebabs on the menu
The final trader at Stack Seaburn has been announced – and he’s set to bring something completely different to the seafront with a menu of loaded Yorkshire puddings, breakfast stacks, posh kebabs and more.
Posh Street Food will be opening in the remaining two units at the front of Stack, which means the shipping container village, built on the former Seaburn Centre site, is now full.
The £3million seafront attraction has been a huge success since opening its doors in September 2020, and chef Matei Baran says he’s looking forward to being part of the thriving independent trader community.
Work is progressing on the fit out of his units with a view to opening to the public on November 1.
Posh Street Food will be one of the few food traders who have their own sit-in area where there will be space for around 24-34 covers, but people will also be able to order food for takeout to enjoy inside the Stack plazas.
Former Masterchef the Professionals quarter finalist Matei built up a loyal following in lockdown with his mobile kitchen which led to him and his team competing in the Northern final of the British Street Food Awards.
Now, visitors to Seaburn will be able to tuck into his menu of posh kebabs, loaded with everything from belly pork to monkfish and chicken tikka, as well as flatbreads loaded with a full English breakfast.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week and on Sundays he will be serving Yorkshire puddings filled with a Sunday roast.
“I’ve always wanted my first restaurant to be on the seafront, so this location is perfect,” said Matei. “The units have been empty since Stack opened, but they’ve been looking for the right trader, they wanted something special.
“It was also really important for me to have a sit-in area as I want people to be able to see the food being cooked and to have conversations with the chefs, I want that friendly atmosphere.”
As well as offering different food options to the other traders, Matei will also be serving a range of alternative drinks, including craft ales from local breweries and good quality wines.
The opening has created 12 new jobs for staff who will work at the Stack, as well as for Matei’s private dining and function catering businesses.
Community work is also a big part of his business model.
The chef already runs workshops at his cafe in Stepney Banks, Newcastle, called Big Chef, Mini Chef, which are aimed at inspiring young people in the kitchen.
He also works alongside Middlesbrough Football Club’s foundation on a Kitchen Therapy project, which uses cooking to help people develop skills and self confidence.
Elements of both community projects will take place in the new Seaburn site, as well as monthly themed nights, featuring menus inspired by different countries around the world.
As well as cooking quality street food, one of Posh Street Food’s driving forces is sustainability, so food waste and water usage are minimised and no plastic is used.
Other new additions to Stack in the past few weeks include Laing’s barbershop and Hadrian’s Tipi, a covered seating area with its own fire pit in place for the winter season.