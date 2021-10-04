Laing’s Barbershop spans two units on the walkway opposite the Seaburn Inn, completing the lifestyle shops on that side of the shipping container village.

Owner Ross Laing has done much to make his mark at the seafront attraction with a shop full of barbering paraphernalia and curiosities he’s collected over the years, from an old Roker Park sign to vintage records.

It’s a return to his roots for Ross who used to be a hairdresser 20 years ago, at salons such as Toni & Guy, before becoming a touring musician with the likes of Duran Duran.

But with the touring industry grinding to a halt due to the pandemic, it gave Ross the time to pursue his former passion and open his own barbershop.

"I’ve worked all over the country, but I always kept my hand in barbering, doing it mobile when I could,” he explained. “I think what they’ve done down at Stack is really cool, it’s a great addition to the seafront and all the traders are supportive of each other.”

He added: “A lot of things in the shop I’ve been collecting since I was a kid. I really want this to be a place where people can just chill as well. We’ve had a really good response so far and lots of people walking past have been interested in what we’re doing.”

As well as specialising in traditional barbering, Laing’s offers modern techniques such as skin fades as well as beard trims, nose waxing, massages, and traditional hot towel British shaves, with prices starting from £15 for a gents haircut.

The premium service, the Dapper Gent Gold Package, even includes a complimentary whisky.

Gemma Dishman, marketing and special projects manager, at Danieli Holdings, who own Stack, said: “It’s been amazing to see Ross’ shop coming together. We have a real focus on lifestyle on this side of Stack, and Laing’s really complements that offering.

"When looking at traders for this side we really looked at traders that gave people a purpose to come down, something you couldn’t get online. We’ve had a lot of interest and we could have filled this units three times over, but we wanted the right traders to be part of the Stack journey.”

Last week Stack also opened Hadrian’s Tipi on the lower plaza, a covered seating area and fire put which will be in place until January, providing a base for seasonal events, such as Santa at the Tipi.

In the coming days it will also be announced who has taken the final empty unit at the site, which will complete the independent trader community.

Since it opened in September 2020 on the former Seaburn Centre site, Stack has created more than 100 jobs in the city and phase 2 of the shipping container attraction is due to commence soon.

The next phase will see more containers being installed at the rear of the first phase. Instead of independent shops, it will have larger containers for events, functions and experiences.

To book an appointment at Laings visit laingsbarbershop.nearcut.com

