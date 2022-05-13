Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s award-winning Angelo’s has introduced beer towers to its restaurant in West Sunniside which are proving a popular addition.

A traditional way of sharing beer or lager with your mates in Italy, it’s believed that Angelo’s is the only place serving them in the city.

Angelo’s owner Federico Trulli had to specially order in the receptacles which serve three litres of beer, equivalent to almost six pints.

Angelo's Sofia Trovero with the 5 litre self pouring keg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priced £25, the towers can be filled with one of the restaurant’s four draught options, San Miguel, Carlsberg, Poretii or Shed Head IPA, which you can pour from the tower at your leisure.

Federico said: “We have a really good, regular following who come in pre-match and the beer towers are really popular with them. We call them silos in Italy, which comes from the name of the big towers you see in the countryside.

"They’re really common there and it was something me and my friends would often order when I was younger, but I haven’t seen them in Sunderland before. They’re good fun, people take it on as a challenge between their friends, and it means you don’t have to keep ordering more pints to the table.”

Other popular features at the restaurant include a self-pouring keg, which can be filled with either five litres of beer or three litres of cocktail because of the ice.

Angelo's Sofia Trovero with the 3 litre beer tower.

As well as the city centre site, Angelo’s runs Angelo’s Trattoria in East Rainton.

Both sites have seen a surge in business post-lockdown.

Federico said: “Business has been really, really good since we went back to normal and weekends we are fully booked at both sites. We’ve made lots of changes, such as tapas and bottomless tapas deals and it’s really popular.

"In Sunniside there’s other new businesses opening up and it really is a nice corner of Sunderland for people to visit, with lots of independents who support each other.”

Angelo's Sofia Trovero with the 5 litre self pouring keg and 3 litre beer tower.

Bar 1313 is the latest to open its doors in West Sunniside in the corner unit which used to be Mr Jack’s. It joins existing businesses in the Sunniside Quarter including Bar Justice, Manor Bar, Sam’s Bar and The Church Door, which is Sunderland’s smallest bar. Angelo’s food can also be ordered into the neighbouring bars if people get hungry whilst having a drink.

Other new additions set to open in the area include restaurants moving into the vacant Frankie & Benny’s and Infinity Pizza sites next to the cinema.

WIN

We’ve teamed up with Angelo’s to give away one beer tower, worth £25, and one cocktail keg which is worth £90. The latter holds 25 cocktails which is the equivalent of £165 worth of cocktails at the regular price.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: where is Angelo’s sister restaurant?

A:: West Rainton

B:: East Rainton

C:: Hetton

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by Monday, May 23.

The competition is open for people aged 18 and over only.