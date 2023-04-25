Retired hairdresser Neville Ramsay, from Thornhill, has walked the riverside in Sunderland for years where he’s seen a host of wildlife including foxes, badgers, hedgehogs, rabbits, sparrowhawks and more.

In recent years, he’s used the pathways more to walk dogs Miss Dolly, Jasper and Eddie twice a day.

Sections of the riverside paths, on both sides of the Wear, have now been closed to the public as work forges ahead on the new pedestrian and cycle bridge.

Trees have been removed as works start on the new footbridge

While the new Wear crossing plays a key role in the £500million Riverside development which is changing the face of the city, Neville says he is concerned about the level of tree felling taking place.

He said: “I’ve walked the riverside with my dogs for the last 40 years and it was a haven for wildlife with beautiful, mature trees.

"For the last three months I’ve passed this site and noticed the amount of trees that have come down. I really understand that there is progress and we are redeveloping the city, I understand that. But I can’t understand why so many mature trees have been removed, there was a beautiful avenue of Beech trees, shrubbery, all gone.

"Since the shipyards have gone, the wildlife have moved in and now they’re moving out.”

Campaigners Neville Ramsay and Lisa Jackson are concerned over the felling of mature trees for Riverside Sunderland development.

However, Sunderland City Council say much of the clearance works has involved removing non-native species and that new planting will help to increase species diversity.

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “At the heart of our ambitious plans for Riverside Sunderland is Riverside Park.

“Located on both sides of the River Wear, the park will include community gardens, water features, woodland walks and the new high level footbridge.

"As part of this important development, work is underway on vegetation clearance and woodland management, and creating the necessary and temporary access for construction work on the new bridge.

Clearance works are taking place ahead of the construction of the new high level footbridge

"Planting throughout the area has over time become overgrown in places with woodland areas becoming dominated by very few species, including non-native species.

"Recent work has been removing overgrown and potentially dangerous areas of planting and non-native species, while also clearing areas for development and new planting.

"As a city with many green credentials, part of the masterplan for the park is about new planting to increase species diversity and improve its ecological value.

"All tree removal has been carried out in accordance with national and local regulations and timed to avoid the bird nesting season.

Neville has been photographing tree removal on his walks

"Riverside Sunderland, the park and the bridge are all major parts of the important works that are shaping the future of our city.”

The new footbridge will improve connections between the city centre and the Stadium of Light and will also help to unlock development in the Sheepfolds neighbourhood where 500 sustainable new homes and a number of new business are set to take shape, including the ongoing development of the Sheepfolds Stables food and drink hub.

The bridge is set to open to the public in 2025.

The new footbridge plays a key role in the development of the banks of the Wear