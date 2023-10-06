Sunderland Jacky Whites Market trader makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close
An award-winning trader has shut up shop in Jacky Whites Market after five years of business.
Andyman Upcycling - which gave new life to every day objects - has taken the decision after husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Buddin said it was 'time to give up on it'.
But the couple have stressed that it is only the Jacky Whites unit which is closing and they will still be trading at the local market 'at the top end of the Bridges on the first Saturday of each month'.
They will also still be taking commissions and Lynne said: "The good news is that all our furniture is now half price so if you had your eye on something, now is the time to buy it."
Hard-up members of the public were rarely making a buy and Lynne added: "I have been trying everything to reinvigorate trade.
"All too often, we can be in for seven hours and only have one sale."
The couple were doing other markets and operating the business on Facebook to pay the rent and it was 'making us ill' said Lynne.
"This year, we have had so many customers trying to sell us things as they are so broke.
"It is heart-breaking and a very hard decision but we will not trade in 2024."
Lynne added: "We have loved meeting all the characters in the market."
Andyman Upcycling won the Sole Trader of the Year category at the 2021 Sunderland Portfolio Awards.
Judges heard how Andy Buddin could turn a set of old drawers to look like a pack of cards or a chair with a Heinz soup theme
A couple with loads of talent
He’s done furniture with a Harry Potter theme, or with a dedication to Alice in Wonderland.
He has rejuvenated tired guitars - all from old items.
Lynne, meanwhile, spent 20 years in the care sector and loves crafts. She has also provided Sunderland Echo followers with life hacks.
She helped husband Andy to run the business and continued: "We are closing our Andyman Upcycling Unit in Jacky White's Market but we are not closing our business."