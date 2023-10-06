Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning trader has shut up shop in Jacky Whites Market after five years of business.

Andyman Upcycling - which gave new life to every day objects - has taken the decision after husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Buddin said it was 'time to give up on it'.

Lynne Buddin with husband Andy.

But the couple have stressed that it is only the Jacky Whites unit which is closing and they will still be trading at the local market 'at the top end of the Bridges on the first Saturday of each month'.

'A very hard decision to make'

They will also still be taking commissions and Lynne said: "The good news is that all our furniture is now half price so if you had your eye on something, now is the time to buy it."

Hard-up members of the public were rarely making a buy and Lynne added: "I have been trying everything to reinvigorate trade.

"All too often, we can be in for seven hours and only have one sale."

Lynne Buddin and husband Andy.

The couple were doing other markets and operating the business on Facebook to pay the rent and it was 'making us ill' said Lynne.

'Customers were trying to sell us things as they are so broke'

"This year, we have had so many customers trying to sell us things as they are so broke.

"It is heart-breaking and a very hard decision but we will not trade in 2024."

Lynne added: "We have loved meeting all the characters in the market."

Andyman Upcycling won the Sole Trader of the Year category at the 2021 Sunderland Portfolio Awards.

Paul McEldon presents the Sole Trader winners award to Andy Buddin of Andyman Upcycling, at the 2021 Portfolio Awards.

A couple with loads of talent

He’s done furniture with a Harry Potter theme, or with a dedication to Alice in Wonderland.

He has rejuvenated tired guitars - all from old items.

Lynne, meanwhile, spent 20 years in the care sector and loves crafts. She has also provided Sunderland Echo followers with life hacks.