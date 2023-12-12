Inside Sunderland's striking new Saba Maison De Luxe restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's newest restaurant promises to bring "something different" to the city centre.

Major renovation works have seen the transformation of the former Victor's bar in Low Row into new restaurant and lounge Saba Maison De Luxe.

The old Victors site has been totally transformed.

One of the city's largest restaurants with 150 covers, and space for an additional 100 customers in the lounge area, it features a centre-piece table with swings, dry ice cocktails, a ceiling festooned with faux flowers, private dining area and Indian cuisine with a twist.

It's been brought to the city by Sunderland businessman Saba Ahmed whose family own a number of successful restaurants in the area.

He had success with his former Mumbai restaurant in Haswell Plough, which he opened in 2012 with the late Mark Hird of Tavistock Hospitality and he says it's long been his dream to open a restaurant of his own in the city centre.

Seats even include swing options

"I've been involved in hospitality for a long time, but it's been my dream for 15 years to have my own venture and it's amazing to see that dream become a reality," he said. "I've had offers to open in Newcastle, but I really believe in Sunderland.

"It's the city where I was born, and I don't see why people should have to travel to Newcastle or down South for a restaurant of this quality."

The restaurant has 150 dining covers

Saba, who has created more than 40 new jobs for the city with the venture, has been leased the site by Linda Wrout and Colin Dhillon of Lime Leisure Ltd who operated the site as Victor's after it closed as The Lambton Worm.

"I'd been looking for the right site for five years," said Saba who worked with interior designer Beth Marsh of Cerina Design on the project. "I was introduced to Linda and Colin and I told them of my vision. I always wanted a lounge and terrace area, and this site was perfect, it ticks all the boxes.

"I wanted to make something different from the norm, that really stands out."

Saba with team members at the new restaurant in Low Row

Saba Maison De Luxe is open for business now and held a soft launch last week, which was attended by dignitaries, including the Mayor of Sunderland.

"The feedback has been incredible, people love how different the site is and it was quite emotional to see their reaction to it," said Saba.

One of the dishes on offer at the new restaurant

The menu features classic Indian dishes, as well as more unusual hand-picked dishes from across the continent, such as Old Delhi butter chicken and Maison mussels and calamari in southern spiced coconut milk, with head chef Shehab Mollik at the helm.

Drinks-wise, draught options include Cobra, Madri, Aspel and more, as well as a range of bottled beers. There's a broad range of wines, cocktails and mocktails, including dry ice teapot cocktails, Champagne cocktails, classics and more unusual options.

There's also a range of teas and coffees.

The restaurant has an imaginative cocktail menu

Chef Shehab said: "Sunderland hasn't seen anything like this before. As the name suggests, we're offering a luxury dining experience with a seasonal food and cocktail menu, but we also have the Indian classics that people love."

The restaurant also features a private dining room

The restaurant is also available for private hire for functions including wedding receptions, with packages including luxury cars and chauffeur service.

It joins a number of new additions in the city, including The Keel Tavern, which opened in November and Koji, a ramen and bao bun restaurant, which has recently opened in the former No 2 Church Lane site.

Opening hours and how to book

The restaurant is open seven days a week

*Saba Maison De Luxe is open seven days a week from 5.30pm to late on week nights and from lunch until late on weekends. You can make a reservation at Sabamaisondeluxe.co.uk but it also has plenty of space for walk ins. People can also call in for drinks in the lounge.

Saba with head chef Shehab Mollik

An early evening menu of two courses for £21.95 runs Sunday to Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. A kids menu, vegan and vegetarian options, are also available.

Other offers include 2-4-1 Martinis for £11.95 Sundays to Thursdays from 5.30pm-7.30pm.