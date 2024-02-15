Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's a real Sunderland success story that attracts people from far and wide hungry for its Neapolitan pizza offering.

The new Wild Fire Pizza in Hanover Place, Deptford

Now, Wild Fire has its first dedicated premises in the city.

Founded by Josh Wild from Roker four years ago in lockdown, who started making the Italian classic for friends and family, Wild Fire went on to become a pop up at the old Holmeside Coffee in the Winter Gardens.

It soon captured the attention of Sunderland and, along with business partner Joe Collins, Josh went on to take over the kitchen at the Ship Isis in Silksworth Row, where, such was Wild Fire's popularity, it would regularly sell out.

And this week saw the brand enter its biggest chapter to date with its first stand alone bar and restaurant after transforming the former Hanover Place pub in Deptford.

The open pizza kitchen at Wild Fire, Deptford

The move has been a chance for Josh and the team to really showcase the Wild Fire offering, with a dedicated booking system which they couldn't offer in a pub setting, a menu of starters, sides and desserts to complement the main pizza offering and a bar with a carefully-curated drinks list.

Josh said: "It's amazing to finally be able to open the doors here, it's something we've long been working towards.

"We were super happy at the Ship Isis for the three years we were there and when we first started there, we didn't know where it would take us. But the brand has just grown and grown. So to then open as an independent bar and restaurant has given us the chance to improve the overall experience."

Hanover Place is one of Sunderland's most-historic old pubs and was once part of a route of Deptford pubs used by nearby shipyard workers.

Wild Fire worked with Newcastle-based design company Founded on the rebrand for the bar and restaurant which has subtle nods to the heritage of the area, with the new font inspired by those which once appeared on ships built on the Wear.

Speaking about what appealed about the site, Josh said: "We like that it's a little bit out of the way, but still on the edge of all the developments that are happening in the city."

Elsewhere in Deptford, the team behind North, Mexico 70 and Ship Isis have recently taking over The Kings Arms, creating a route of quality venues in the area.

The new bar and restaurant has transformed the former Hanover Place pub in Deptford

A focal point of the new site is the open pizza kitchen where people can see their dishes being prepared, which adds to the overall theatre of the dining experience.

"Previously we were tucked up in the kitchen in Ship Isis," said Josh. "So it's great to be able to see people face to face."

Response to the new site has been strong, with bookings flying in. Walk ins are available subject to availability, but demand is so high at the moment that you'll need to book ahead.

There's 48 covers at the new site, with additional tables at the bar area - which are again subject to availability.

The new Wild Fire is now open for business

"The opening couldn't have gone any better," said Josh. "We've had a couple of tweaks behind the scenes, but it's all been very streamlined. The response has been fantastic. We don't do the chicken and fries which we used to offer at Ship Isis because we want to focus on pizza, but people have been pleasantly surprised at how they don't miss that."

Wild Fire has had a rebrand as it moves to its first dedicated premises

The new venture created five new roles, taking the team up to 12 with the potential for more vacancies in the future.

Moving forward, the team will also be renovating the outdoor area at the site, due to open in the spring, with improvement works also due to take place on the exterior of the building.

On the Wild Fire Pizza menu

The new site means they can offer a broader food and drink menu

Food

The new bar and restaurant menu is much broader than it was at Ship Isis.

Pizza prices start from £10 and include options such as Hell Fire (San Marzano, Crème Fraîche, Fior Di Latte, Nduja (Hot), Fresh Basil, Chillies, Fermented Chilli Sauce), vegan options such as Plantface Killah (San Marzano, Fresh Oregano, Vegan Nduja (Hot), Garlic Oil, Vegan Burrata, EVOO) and All Eyes on Me (San Marzano, Fior Di Latte, Properoni Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Herby Garlic Butter, Parmesan) and more.

There's a range of starters priced from £3.75 including Dressed Burrata, Grapes, Basil, Evoo; House Bread, Evoo, Balsamic and Baked 4 Cheese & Artichoke Dip, House Bread as well as sides such as Wild Mushroom Arancini, Garlic Aioli.

Desserts start from £4 and include Vanilla Custard Ice Cream, EVOO; Tiramisu and Chocolate Mousse.

Drinks The drinks menu is arguably one of the best in the city, offering a wine range you won't find elsewhere. Wild Fire worked with Fond Wine Co on the drinks list.

The new restaurant also has an excellent bar offering

Wine prices start from £4.30 for a small glass and include white options such as Gran Cerdo Blanco (Rioja, Spain), Gruner Veltliner ‘Naturtrub’, Arndorfer (Kamptal, Austria) and Pecorino ‘Senzaniente’ Marina Palusci (Abruzzo, Italy).

Reds include Nero D’avola, Ciello (Sicily, Italy), Malbec, Ballena Del Sur (Mendoza, Argentina) and Morgon, Jean Paul & Charlie Thevenet (Beaujolais, France).

Rose options include Reserve De Gassac (Languedoc, France) and sparkling wine such as Cava Brut Nature, Pago De Tharsys (Levant, Spain).

Orange wine is also available including Cataratto, Baglio Antico (Sicily, Italy).

There's Peroni and Menabrea on draught at £5.95 a pint, as well as a range of bottled beers and ciders.

Cocktails start from £8.50 and include Bergamot Spritz, Negroni, Old Fashioned, Espresso Martini, Rhubarb Paloma and more.

A wide range of spirits, soft drinks and coffees are also available.

The new restaurant officially opened its doors this week

Opening hours

Wednesday 5pm-10pm; Thursday 5pm-10pm; Friday 4pm-10pm; Saturday 12pm-10pm; Sunday 12pm-6pm

How to book

Walk ins are welcome, but it's recommended you book ahead due to its popularity.

Due to it being a restaurant, dogs are not permitted, but will be allowed in the outdoor area once open.

Although there isn't a dedicated children's menu, the venue is family friendly.