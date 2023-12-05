16 new Sunderland bars and restaurants to try, from noodles to Vietnamese food

2 . Tram Shelter, Seaburn

After much anticipation, The Tram Shelter by Blacks Corner is now open in Seaburn. Open six days a week, it serves a selection of brunch options, farmhouse cheeses, charcuterie, seafood dishes and more, as well as natural wines and a range of beers. It has a dog-friendly bar area as well as seating outside. It's best to book ahead on the Blacks Corner website, with bookings open for up to 9 people at a time. Photo: Stu Norton