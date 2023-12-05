16 new Sunderland bars and restaurants to try, from noodles to Vietnamese food

Sunderland has welcomed a wave of new hospitality businesses lately – with more to come.
Here’s a round up of some of the newly-opened bars and restaurants, as well as opening dates for future venues.
1. Saba Maison de Luxe, Low Row
Saba Maison de Luxe is due to open on Low Row in the old Victor's site. It promises "Indian fusion cuisine meets luxury lounge vibes." The new lounge and restaurant launches from 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 7. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Tram Shelter, Seaburn
After much anticipation, The Tram Shelter by Blacks Corner is now open in Seaburn. Open six days a week, it serves a selection of brunch options, farmhouse cheeses, charcuterie, seafood dishes and more, as well as natural wines and a range of beers. It has a dog-friendly bar area as well as seating outside. It's best to book ahead on the Blacks Corner website, with bookings open for up to 9 people at a time. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Koji, Church Lane
Koji has opened in the old No 2 Church Lane burger unit for walk ins only at the minute. Brought to the city by the same team behind Mexico 70, North and The Ship Isis, it specialises in ramen, noodles, bao buns and fried chicken. The scaffolding, meanwhile, is for repair work being carried out as part of improvements to the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area. Photo: Stu Norton
4. These Things Happen, Roker
These Things Happen opened in the old Harbour View Motors site in Roker at the end of the summer - and it's proved a popular addition to the seafront, welcoming 10,000 people through its doors in the first month alone. As well as being a late night bar with DJ sets, it serves breakfasts, brunches and evening meals. It recently opened its upstairs room for functions. Photo: Stu Norton