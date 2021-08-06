Take a look inside the North East’s first Tim Hortons restaurant in Washington as it prepares to open

The Canadian coffee chain plans to open a second site in Boldon later this year – with the current nearest being in Sheffield.

As part of the grand opening, the first person in the drive thru and also at the front door will be given free coffee for an entire year.

Customers can expect the full extensive Tim Hortons menu, including their famous doughnuts.

He said: “We’re all about fresh food and fresh coffee so we bring all the fantastic products and ingredients together with the product being made to order.

"We are very well known for our doughnuts, our Timbits which are our little balls of doughnuts which are absolutely delicious and then we make some fantastic sandwiches.

"We also have an amazing breakfast menu, with a great breakfast promotion so we can invite customers in for a £1.99 breakfast which is any main course, with a hash brown and your choice of coffee so we think that’s fantastic value and are sure that a lot of people will come in and give us a try.”

Washington Tim Hortons restaurant manager Amy Appleby with chief commercial officer Kevin Hydes ahead of opening to the public.

Kevin added: "We’ve got published ambitions to be in every major town and city in the UK by the end of 2022 and we’re well on track to achieve that.

"I think it is critical that we have representation in the North East, this is the first one but we’ve got many more in our pipe line and we hope to bring a number of restaurants to the region over the course of the next 18 months.

Customers have the option of counter or self-service.

"Whenever we decide to come to a new town or city, it is typically a relatively long process just to make sure that we’ve got the right location so what we’ve been pleased with is that whenever we make announcements about Washington, the consumer response has been phenomenal.”

The former Frankie & Benny's restaurant has been totally transformed.

The drive-thru will be open from 7am daily.

The restaurant features high and low table seating, perfect for those who want a bite to eat or just enjoy a coffee.

Restaurant manager Amy Appleby with a selection of Tim Hortons doughnuts.