Coffee, hot sandwiches and pancakes – what's on the menu at Tim Hortons as company prepares to open in Washington
Tim Hortons has confirmed the official opening date for its first restaurant in the North East – this is what you can expect to be on the menu.
The Canadian restaurant chain has taken over the former Frankie & Benny’s site at The Galleries in Washington and is set to open to the public at 7am on Monday, August 9.
The first people in the queue for the drive-thru and at the front door will receive the prize of an entire year of free coffee.
Tim Hortons say that “customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits around the clock, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps”.
Coffee
Branded as “Canada’s favourite coffee”, hot beverages are a huge part of Tim Hortons menu choices.
Customers will have the choice of Original Blend, Dark Roast or Decaf Coffee for varieties such as cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and more.
There will also be the option of various flavoured syrups to be added to hot drinks.
Cold Drinks menu
Tim Hortons has a huge cold drinks menu, including;
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Cold Brew
Vanilla Cream Cold Brew
Iced French Vanilla
The Tim Hortons' signature Iced Capp, also available in coconut, light, supreme and supreme maple and caramel flavours.
Iced Latte
Peach Iced Tea
Peach Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
Watermelon & Strawberry or Mango & Passionfruit Cooler
Tim's Shake milkshakes - Dairy Free Mango & Coconut, Maple, Chocolate, Strawberry or Vanilla flavoured.
Meals
Hot sandwiches such as the “Tims Crispy Mexican Chicken” or “Tims Crispy Chicken Stack” will be available when the Washington restaurant opens.
Customers also have the option to choose from hot and cold wraps, along with other hot sandwiches like paninis and cheese melts.
Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.
Breakfast
Guests will be able to choose from an incredible amount of breakfast offerings, with everything from breakfast wraps, muffins and even pancakes on offer.
There will be something for everyone at breakfast time with a variety of fillings for sandwiches.
Customers will be able to treat themselves to a number of different bagels or the tried and tested combination of toast and jam.
Donuts and Pancakes
The Canadian fast food outlet is most famous for its donuts and pancakes and the UK menu is extensive.
Pancake options include chocolate hazelnut and Oreo pancakes and maple, caramel and white chocolate pancakes.
Donut options include;
Chocolate Brownie Donut
Maple & Caramel Donut
Strawberry Cheesecake Donut
Caramel Apple Fritter
Boston Cream Donut
Canadian Maple Donut
Strawberry Vanilla Donut
Maple Dip Donut
Vanilla Dip Donut
Chocolate Dip Donut
Old Fashioned Glazed Donut
Double Chocolate Donut
Apple Fritter Donut
Honey Cruller
Maple Moose donut, with a Timbit nose.
Timbits
Along with coffee, Timbits are quite possibility the product that Tim Hortons is most well-known for.
Timbits are powdered mini doughnut styled cake balls that come with a variety of fillings and sprinkles.
Childrens menu
Timmies Minis are available to children or guests looking for a small snack.
You can view the full Tim Hortons menu by clicking here.