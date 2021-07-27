Charity appeals for life saving dogs to become blood donors in Sunderland

Pet Blood Bank UK are calling on dogs to become blood donors.

Pet Blood Bank UK is appealing for dogs across Tyne and Wear to become blood donors to help save the lives of other pooches.

Vet practices in Sunderland Durham, Gosforth, and Washington are all host venues for the charity that are looking for ‘happy, healthy, and confident dogs’ to register for their donation sessions.

The service, which is the same as a human blood service, collects blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need.

Pet Blood Bank UK say that each donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of 1 and 8, and be fit and healthy.

The charity say it is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic.

Host vets for blood donations include Sheriffs Highway in Sunderland, Vets4Pets in Washington, Westway Vet Group in Durham and Westway Vet Group in Gosforth.

The charity say that like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood – which can be given to any dog in an emergency – is in very high demand.

But only 30% of dogs have this blood type so Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward as they are more likely to have his vital blood type.

These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

The donation takes 5 to 10 minutes, but owners should expect their pets to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes, while dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating.

Each pooch also gets a goody bag and toy to take home.

Owners can register their dog by visiting www.petbloodbankuk.org or by calling 01509 232222.

