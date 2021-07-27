Tim Hortons confirms Washington opening date along with details on how to win free food and drinks

Tim Hortons has revealed that doors of the The Galleries Retail Park restaurant in Washington will open to members of the public at 7am on Monday, August 9 for takeaway, dining in and drive thru.

As part of the grand opening, customers have the chance to win some great prizes for just attended the restaurant.

Work has been carried out at the Washington Tim Hortons site since May.

Tim Hortons will be giving away free coffee for an entire year to the first person in the drive thru and also at the front door.

Along with that, the first 100 guests at the Washington restaurant will also be given free breakfast meals.

The site will create more than 50 jobs with full and part-time roles being offered and a promise of “impressive progression and training opportunities.”

Inside the Tim Hortons in Sheffield which opened in June,

It is part of the firm’s expansion plans to set up a Tim Hortons in every major town and city in the country by 2022.

The Galleries cafe will offer dine-in seating for 105 people in addition to the drive-thru facility and a delivery service, which will be set up after its doors open.

Tim Hortons say that “customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits around the clock, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps”.

