Detectives link double arson attacks on homes in Horden
Detectives believe house fires started in nearby streets are connected as they launch an inquiry into the blazes.
Durham Constabulary has begun a probe into two suspected arson attacks which took place in Horden last night, Monday, July 26.
Officers were first called to an address on Fifth Street at around 11.15pm where units County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were dealing with a house fire.
Shortly after arriving, officers were alerted to a second fire that had broken out at an address in Fourth Street.
Nobody was injured during the incidents and the force has said it believes the two fires are linked.
Inspector Emma Kay, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Additional officers will be patrolling the area, which I hope will offer some reassurance to residents.
“I would ask that if anybody has information that may assist us in our investigation, they get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
The incidents come following a series of arson attacks across the Shotton, Peterlee and Horden areas in recent months, with homes, businesses, flytipped waste and bushes set alight, with a drone being used to help manage and investigate incidents.
Anybody who witnessed the incidents or has CCTV footage of the area which could help with the investigation into yesterday’s blazes is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Victoria Ford-Stubbs of Peterlee CID on 101.
Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or by visiting www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.
A reward is offered by Firestoppers for information that leads to a conviction.