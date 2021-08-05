Sea swimmer becomes first British deaf female to swim the English Channel after completing most of her training at Roker

Verity Green completed most of her training at Roker in Sunderland – with her being so focused that she missed the moment that a pod of dolphins joined her on one of her swims.

The 40-year-old set out on the 21 mile challenge to reach France on Monday, August 2, to raise funds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People as the charity is close to her heart after she was born deaf and has a trained dog of her own.

Verity completed the 21 mile swim in just over 12 hours. Photo: Daz Martin.

The advanced physiotherapist said: “It was not the easiest of swims, bumpy conditions that made one of the most experienced crew vomit over the side.

“When I did have a calm patch I had to face a huge variety of jellyfish and some stings plus I had to be quick when feeding as the tide and currents would push me back.

“I also had to do it without touching the boat or else that would mean disqualification from the official observer who was part of the crew.

The 40-year-old became the first British deaf woman to complete the swim.

“I completed the swim well below the average time of 13 hours and 31 minutes so I’m very pleased with this considering the lack of training with the pools shut and being restricted with non-wetsuit open water training in Catterick Garrison.”

After capturing photos of Verity at Roker swimming with dolphins, Sunderland photographer Darren ‘Daz’ Martin joined the crew to document her crossing of the channel which has so far raised over £6,500.Verity, from Catterick Garrison, added: “The fundraising target has been raised but people are still sharing and donating, all gratefully received since it costs £40,000 to train and support a partnership between a hearing dog and a deaf recipient for life.

"Following the media coverage of the dolphins, people would approach my spotters and pass on lovely messages of support on the beach, and some anonymous donations.”

Verity and her support crew set off from Dover just after 5.30am on Monday, August 2.

The sea swimmer had to battle with rough seas, busy shipping lanes and jellyfish.