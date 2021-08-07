Menu reveals food and prices at the North East’s first Tim Hortons restaurant in Washington

Customers have been told to expect classics from Tim Hortons such as their iconic French Vanilla coffee or the small doughnut balls known as Timbits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you can expect from the menu at Tim Hortons in Washington ahead of it opening on Monday, August 9.

This is what you can expect from Tim Hortons in Washington and how much products will cost.

Limited time £1.99 breakfast deal

The new restaurant is set to offer an extensive breakfast menu which will run daily until 11am.

For a limited time, Tim Hortons is set to run a breakfast deal in which customers can get a breakfast main, a hash brown and a drink for only £1.99.

An extensive breakfast offering, along with other sweet and savory treats are on offer at the new restaurant.

Given that a bacon and egg muffin stack meal costs £3.19, the deal appears to be great value for money.

“Donut Boxes”

Alongside coffee, Tim Hortons is probably most famous for their variety of doughnuts that are on offer.

The full range will be available at the Washington site, including the “New Deluxe Donuts”.

Customers can buy a box of six assorted doughnuts for £7.49, a box of 12 for £13.99 or a box of “Old Fashioned Glazed” for £10.99.

The “Deluxe Donuts” also come in boxes of six or 12, with six costing £10.49 or 12 costing £19.99.

Other meals

Chicken wraps and sandwiches, toasted melts and all day breakfast are available to customers who visit the Washington branch after 11am.

Main items are available to be purchased on their own or as a meal, such as “Tims Crispy Chicken Stack” costing £4.99 or as a meal for £6.99.

Meals include a main, potato wedges, a dipping sauce with a small hot or cold drink.

You can view the full menu by clicking here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.