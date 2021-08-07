Menu reveals food and prices at the North East’s first Tim Hortons restaurant in Washington
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is set to open its first North East restaurant at The Galleries in Washington – this is what is on the menu and how much it will cost.
Plans were submitted in September last year to transform the former Frankie & Benny’s unit at The Galleries into a Tim Hortons – now 11 months on, the Canadian coffee chain’s first North East restaurant is set to open to the public on Monday, August 9.
Customers have been told to expect classics from Tim Hortons such as their iconic French Vanilla coffee or the small doughnut balls known as Timbits.
This is what you can expect from Tim Hortons in Washington and how much products will cost.
Limited time £1.99 breakfast deal
The new restaurant is set to offer an extensive breakfast menu which will run daily until 11am.
For a limited time, Tim Hortons is set to run a breakfast deal in which customers can get a breakfast main, a hash brown and a drink for only £1.99.
Given that a bacon and egg muffin stack meal costs £3.19, the deal appears to be great value for money.
“Donut Boxes”
Alongside coffee, Tim Hortons is probably most famous for their variety of doughnuts that are on offer.
The full range will be available at the Washington site, including the “New Deluxe Donuts”.
Customers can buy a box of six assorted doughnuts for £7.49, a box of 12 for £13.99 or a box of “Old Fashioned Glazed” for £10.99.
The “Deluxe Donuts” also come in boxes of six or 12, with six costing £10.49 or 12 costing £19.99.
Other meals
Chicken wraps and sandwiches, toasted melts and all day breakfast are available to customers who visit the Washington branch after 11am.
Main items are available to be purchased on their own or as a meal, such as “Tims Crispy Chicken Stack” costing £4.99 or as a meal for £6.99.
Meals include a main, potato wedges, a dipping sauce with a small hot or cold drink.
You can view the full menu by clicking here.