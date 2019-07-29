Mexico 70 announces takeover of historic Sunderland pub The Ship Isis
The people behind popular city centre restaurant Mexico 70 have announced they will be taking over the historic Isis pub.
Last week the Echo reported that previous tenants Camerons would stop trading at the Grade II-listed building after the lease finished, with their last pints pulled on Saturday.
It was feared the Victorian pub, which has been serving up drinks in Silksworth Row for 134 years, would close indefinitely.
But today the team behind Mexico 70 in High Street West, which has built up a following for its tacos and unique character, will take over the reins at The Isis from August 1.
Although Mexican fusion food has proved popular at the site opposite the Empire, they have said the menu at The Isis will be non Mexican, but still casual dining.
A statement on their social media channels reads: “We are really excited to say the that the team that brought you Mexico 70 are taking over the lease at the Isis. We were terrified somebody might turn one of our favourite boozers into a fun pub or something.
“The Isis is a great honest Sunderland pub with the best range of ales and beers around and we are intending to keep it running just as it was. We get the keys on Thursday morning and are hoping to be open ASAP (maybe even Thursday night).”
The Ship Isis first opened in 1885 and in February the pub was named as CAMRA’s Sunderland and South Tyneside Pub of the Year for 2019. The building is owned by the University of Sunderland.