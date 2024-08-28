North East man shares his Story of Cancer and Hope in a new book to help others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Johnson from Sunderland was diagnosed with incurable cancer and has dedicated his life to helping children affected by cancer. By sharing his story of Cancer and Hope, along with 38 other people, Chris also aims to help people affected by cancer to not feel alone.

Chris Johnson, from Sunderland, has contributed his Story of Cancer and Hope to a new book which aims to help people affected by cancer.

Chris was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and was then told in 2020 that it had spread to his liver in 2020 and that it was incurable. His diagnosis has inspired Chris to raise awareness of cancer and also to raise money for Children with Cancer UK, a charity that raises awareness and funds to help children and their families who are affected by cancer. In January this year Chris walked with a friend from St James Park to the Stadium of Light to raise money for the charity, the day before the FA Cup game between Newcastle and Sunderland.

Chris hopes that by sharing his story in Stories of Cancer and Hope, that he helps people affected by cancer to not feel alone.

Chris Johnson

Stories of Cancer and Hope is a collection of personal essays from people directly affected by cancer. Born from the idea of asking individuals to share their stories and what ‘hope’ means or meant to them, the book offers an honest and inspirational look at different lived experiences of the disease – spanning from the initial diagnosis to the profound impact of treatments on emotional and physical wellbeing, as well its effects on loved ones.

Compiled by an extraordinary writer, Kevin Donaghy, who himself is living with an incurable and life-limiting melanoma diagnosis, each storyteller highlights the issues, emotions and reality of having, or being affected by, a wide range of cancers. Contributions come from all over the UK and feature inspirational stories of everyday people, from the ultramarathon runner who urges people to live life to the fullest and the nurse who supported her patients through treatment, to the partners, parents and siblings who remember the loved ones they’ve lost to the disease.

The book has been created with the help of Kevin’s friends and family, and all contributors are happy to support of Maggie’s cancer charity, with at least £1 from the sale of each book being donated to help those living with cancer and their families. Maggie’s Chief Executive, Dame Laura Lee, said of the book: “The Stories of Cancer and Hope book is brilliantly honest, uplifting and very much in line with the support we offer at our 24 centres across the UK. We have been delighted to have the books in our centres and to share them with those who visit us. We are also very grateful that this updated version will now also help us support those people at possibly the hardest time of their lives.”

Stories of Cancer and Hope is available to purchase from www.storiesofcancerandhope.co.uk and from your local bookshop